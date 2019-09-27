Highlight -Music: Daniel Pearl World Music Day

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Taipei’s Daniel Pearl World Music Day just keeps trucking on. Now in its 18th year, the event will take place tomorrow at Taipei Hakka Cultural Park, its home for the past eight years. The music festival is held all over the world in September and October to celebrate the life of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, who was abducted and killed while on assignment in Pakistan in 2002.

As usual, the event features an eclectic mix of bands, DJs and food stalls. Eight bands will be playing on the main stage for six hours of live music, ranging from swing and blues to rock, reggae and funky Balkan music.

Nourishment includes Indian cuisine, Mexican goodies, European-style sausages, pies, kombucha, cocktails and a variety of beers. Vegetarian options are available.

“With rising political tensions around the world, the role of journalism in preserving peace and freedom has never been more valid. Journalists around the world continue to risk their lives in dangerous and politically charged environments to support a free press,” says organizer Sean Scanlan in a press release.

Previously sponsored by the American Institute in Taiwan, the event is now supported by Reporters Sans Frontieres, a global press freedom watchdog organization who set up its first Asia bureau in Taipei in 2017.

Pearl’s parents, Judea and Ruth, left the following statement for Taiwan: “Please give our love and appreciation to all our friends in Taipei, especially the musicians, the journalists, the organizations that sponsor you, and the children, of course, who come to the park to hear the sounds of a better world blend with the sounds of Danny.”

■ Tomorrow at Taipei Hakka Cultural Park, (台北客家文化主題公園), 2, Tingzhou Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市汀州路三段2號).

■ For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/2407571932865442/

■ Tomorrow from 2pm to 9pm. Free admission