Show and tell with ‘zhangbeitu’

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

Every culture has opportunities to form its own distinctive visual lexicon. In Taiwan, zhangbeitu (長輩圖) created by seniors are unexpectedly emerging as a camp aesthetic of the smartphone and social media age.

If you are on the Line messaging application and have contacts who are middle-aged or older, chances are high that you’re already familiar with zhangbeitu.

Named after the elderly users, or zhangbei (長輩), who are the main creators and senders of such graphics on Line, these rudimentary visual designs feature greetings and wise sayings in bright fonts set against backdrops of natural landscapes, serene figures of Buddha and flowery illustrations.

A classic version could start with a portrait of a pink lotus flower in full bloom, overlaid with yellow words reading: “Good morning. Peace. Health. Fortune. Happiness.” Seniors send the zhangbeitu to wish loved ones a good day on ordinary mornings, and also to convey festive greetings on special occasions.

Despite the goodwill, many bulletin boards on Professional Technology Temple (PTT, the local equivalent of Reddit) are dedicated to ridiculing zhangbeitu. The phenomenon is derided by young digitals because of the rudimentary designs and perception that seniors send zhangbeitu indiscriminately, in spam-like blasts.

Users on PTT also describe feelings of bewilderment about how to respond when they receive zhangbeitu given the non sequitur nature of such messages, in which text, image and conversational context often have little to no relation.

COMPUTER CLASS

When a zhangbeitu goes viral, it travels so far and wide that its point of origin seems impossible to locate. In fact, it’s usually closer than many realize. Many seniors make their first graphics in computer classes organized by neighborhood community centers and community colleges.

In a small classroom in the Xinzhong Borough (新忠) community center in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), Chang Wang-hao (張望豪), 89, has led a weekly computer class for seniors for more than a decade.

Chang dedicates an entire eight-week semester to teaching his students how to handle images on a computer. In his classroom, as in many others around the city, students learn the basics of downloading and saving images and editing photos by working on zhangbeitu, which combines several essential skills.

“Many Line stickers are made in our classroom,” Chang says, referring to the sticker function through which zhangbeitu are transmitted on Line. While unsure about why exactly zhangbeitu is so popular, he guesses that it might be because seniors find the image editing software easy to use.

A lesson outline for a course at the Taipei Xinyi Community College on creating Line stickers advertises the fact that producing zhangbeitu can also be a source of pocket money. Still and animated stickers can be sold for NT$30 and NT$60 respectively on the Line online shop.

An embodiment of lifelong learning, Chang himself picked up computer skills after retiring at the age of 65, and decided to put his newfound knowledge to use by sharing it with other seniors. He picked up smartphone usage by himself only two years ago, with a bit of assistance from family members.

According to statistics released by the National Development Council (NDC) last year, only 42.8 percent of Taiwanese aged 65 and above had used the Internet before, compared to 97.7 percent of citizens aged 12 to 49. The mobile penetration rate among senior citizens aged 60 and above was 20.2 percent.