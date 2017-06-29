Taiwanese pride sweeps through New York in annual LGBTQ parade

By Chris Fuchs / Contributing reporter

This past Sunday wasn’t the first time that Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) attended the New York City Pride March. He participated in 1994, 1997 and again in 1999 during a different period in the struggle for gay rights.

But for many Taiwanese Americans and overseas Taiwanese, including members of New York’s LGBTQ community, this year’s parade in Manhattan held added significance, with Taiwan’s Constitutional Court ruling in May in favor of same-sex marriage.

Chi, a 59-year-old gay-rights activist at the forefront of that battle, said it felt great to come to New York City and be part of the annual event, which made him an honoree this year.

“Taiwan is... a very small country,” he said in Mandarin during an interview ahead of the parade. “But everyone is so concerned with and paying attention to the development of gay rights in Taiwan, so I think it’s wonderful.”

Chi was among the more than 40,000 marchers expected to traverse the 3.4-kilometer route under sunny skies in Manhattan. Also in attendance were Taiwanese Americans who raised nearly US$13,000 through a crowdfunding platform called GoFundMe to pay expenses for their own float and to bring over Chi from Taiwan.

HERITAGE OF PRIDE

As an honoree, Chi was invited to ride the Heritage of Pride float at the head of the parade as onlookers waved rainbow flags. He later joined the Taiwan float farther back, led by a line of marchers holding up block letters in the colors of the rainbow flag that spelled “Taiwan.”

Participants also used the occasion to promote Taiwan’s own pride parade in late October, the largest in Asia.

Sunday’s crowd size wasn’t immediately known, though last year’s march attracted 2.3 million people, according to organizers.

Those who came out to show their support cheered as the Taiwan group made its way down the parade route. Liu Wen (劉文), one of the participants, estimated around 200 people joined Taiwan’s float.

“I saw a lot of not only queer folks but also straight Taiwanese friends who came this year, so it was a really exciting and touching moment for me to see everyone together,” Liu said.

But even on the heels of Taiwan’s marriage-equality ruling, Liu said she felt a sense of conflict about the celebratory atmosphere, having lived in the US for a number of years.

“I think we do have the right to [celebrate] because we fought for this for a very long time,” Liu said. “But the more American part of me also worries [if it is] the right moment to do it in the US, especially in New York, when there’s a lot of violence happening around people of color.”

New York’s annual pride parade, in its 48th year, traces its roots to the Stonewall Riots of June 1969. That was when patrons of the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, fought back against police who were conducting a raid.

That unrest and the ensuing demonstrations are credited with launching the modern struggle for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender civil rights in America.

POLITICS AND PROTEST

Politics at times tinged the tenor of Sunday’s parade, with some marchers directing harsh words toward US President Donald Trump, a target of ire for some in the LGBTQ community. Unlike former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, Trump had not yet issued a proclamation this year for pride month, celebrated in June.

There were also protests. At one point at least one group of marchers sat down and blocked the parade route until police moved in. They were part of what appeared to be an anti-police demonstration. Those participants were eventually placed in handcuffs and ushered away.