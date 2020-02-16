‘You have to face the darkness within you’: Meet a real-life Jedi

By Daniel Lavelle / The Guardian

In the middle of a field in South Carolina, Alethea Thompson closed her eyes and attempted to sense her way forward. Thompson, 35, decided to try something new after having spent years trying to find a spiritual home. This exercise — meant to teach her to “trust in your ability to sense things and know that you’re not going to fall,” she said — was part of her training to become a Jedi.

After 12 years with the Force Academy, an online community that provides educational courses on Jediism, Thompson became a Jedi master.

The Force Academy and most Jedi organizations do not prescribe strict rituals — there are no requirements on diet or clothing, and no mass-style services — but Jedis do follow a code of ethics that centers on resisting negative emotions and promoting peace, Thompson said.

They also believe in the Force — the ubiquitous energy field described in the Star Wars movies — and mindfulness is central to their belief system.

“The foundation of who we are is meditation,” Thompson said. “I will meditate for about 30 minutes, but it’s not always the same kind of meditation. So, I don’t sit there all the time and just hum. Meditation comes in many forms and that’s what I try to teach in the community.”

To most people, Jedis are the priestly, lightsaber-wielding warriors that existed a long time ago, in a fictional galaxy far, far away.

Their creator, Star Wars writer and director George Lucas, seems to have been heavily influenced by real religions and philosophies such as Buddhism, Taoism, Kabbalah and the medieval code of chivalry. This gives verisimilitude to the Jedi religion in the films, but the real-world religion arguably has origins in an Internet prank of almost 20 years ago.

In the run-up to the 2001 UK census, an e-mail went round encouraging people to record their religion on the form as Jedi, insisting that, if 10,000 people were to do so, Jediism would become a “fully recognized and legal religion.”

“Do it because you love Star Wars ... or just to annoy people,” the e-mail read.

In the end, 390,127 people did just that. In Brighton and Hove, England, 2.6 percent of census respondents said that they were Jedis.

British National Statistician John Pullinger said at the time that the campaign was quite helpful.

“Census agencies worldwide report difficulties encouraging those in their late teens and 20s to complete their forms. We suspect that the Jedi response was most common in precisely this age group,” Pullinger said.

However, among the hundreds of thousands of pranksters were people who truly believed that they could feel the Force. Since the census, various attempts have been made to codify Jedi beliefs into a coherent religion, such as the Church of Jediism, founded in 2006 by 20-year-old Daniel Jones in Anglesey, Wales.

With its roots in a movie aimed at children, Jediism is open for mockery. For example, followers have to explain that they do not worship Yoda, but spend most of their time striving for spiritual growth and self-improvement rather than trying to shoot lightning bolts from their fingertips.

The UK Jedi community is estimated to have about 2,000 members — similar to the number of Scientologists in the country — but their sincerity and numbers did not sway the British Charity Commission, which in 2016 rejected an application for charitable status from the Temple of the Jedi Order, a Jedi organization started in Beaumont, Texas.