Immigrant fathers and sons reunited behind bars in US

By Patrick Timmons / The Guardian, KARNES, Texas

Eight-year-old Jorge Jr is withdrawn. He does not lift his head up from the table for much of the hour-long visitation at the immigrant detention center.

“He’s lost 4 pounds [1.8kg] since we got here. He’s not the same child,” said his father, Jorge. “The psychologist asked me if I wanted to give him any medication. I told them the best medicine is freedom. All we need is to be free.”

It has been a traumatic few months for Jorge and Jorge Jr. After illegally crossing the Rio Grande into south Texas, the pair were arrested and separated by the US Border Patrol. Jorge Jr was sent to a shelter for a month while his father was processed in the criminal justice system under zero tolerance for illegal entry to the US.

Although now reunited, the pair — and thousands of others like them — face a new horror: indefinite detention.

Reporters met three sets of reunited but incarcerated fathers and sons at the Karnes detention center, about an hour southeast of San Antonio, early last month: Hondurans Jorge and Jorge Jr and Franklin and Franklin Jr, as well as Elmer and his son Heyler from Guatemala.

They are among the 800 “residents” at the prison, where most children have been detained for far longer than the legal limit of 20 days.

“We’ve all been detained with our sons and have no idea when we’re getting out. I’ve been here with Franklin [Jr] for 53 days. I’m counting every day,” Franklin said in a subsequent telephone interview.

US Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) forbids visitors’ recording devices and notebooks from the detention center.

All three families fled their home countries in fear and applied for political asylum when they were taken into immigration detention.

While they were separated from their sons, the fathers failed the “credible fear” interview they need to pass to seek asylum, but all were appealing their cases.

“It was sell drugs or be killed, so that’s when I decided to leave Honduras,” Franklin said, referring to threats his son received from gangs near the capital, Tegucigalpa.

He rode through Mexico on the roof of a cargo train dubbed La Besti (“The Beast”) with his son strapped to him with his belt so he would not fall off.

Jorge left the Olancho region of Honduras for similar reasons.

“It used to be nice, but bad people turned up and started extorting, killing people, selling and trafficking drugs. So many of us left,” Jorge said. “I can’t mention names, because if it comes out in the news, bad things happen.”

“They want to kill me in Guatemala,” Elmer said he told immigration officers when he presented himself at the Roma, Texas, international bridge asking for asylum.

He was extorted by a gang that had already murdered his brother-in-law in his home town of El Chal in Guatemala’s Peten region.

“The officer told me there are murderers here, too. We aren’t going to give you asylum, we are going to separate you from your son,” Elmer said.

For a month, Elmer did not speak to his son or even know where he was.

“They kidnapped him, that’s what they did,” he said.

Prior to zero tolerance this year, asylum seekers were typically released from detention as they pursued their asylum claims. Today, unlawful border crossers are criminally prosecuted before moving to immigration detention, even if they tell Border Patrol they are fleeing for their lives. Getting bonded out or paroled is now much less likely.