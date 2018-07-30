Ian Easton on Taiwan: Three big lies you probably believe

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) single greatest psychological warfare coup has been to instill in many Taiwanese citizens the following three convictions: First, that they are safe from war and can rest soundly at night knowing China will almost certainly never violate their territory. Second, if a Chinese attack did come, Taiwanese independence leaders were probably responsible. Third, Taiwan’s military would be hopelessly outgunned in a war, and it would all be over in a matter of days.

These beliefs are false. In fact, all the available evidence suggests just the opposite. Taiwan is entering into a different and more dangerous future. China’s military is building up to invade, and the CCP might be insane enough to actually break the peace. If so, that stain will be on Chinese authorities, not on Taiwanese officials trying to keep their country free — while somehow getting the world to acknowledge the objective reality of Taiwan’s existence as a legitimate nation state.

Also, contrary to CCP propaganda, you should know that Taiwan’s defeat is anything but certain. The truth is that Taiwanese military power could be sufficient to put up a winning fight. With American assistance and sufficient grit, Taiwan could hold out for as long as it took to defeat the invader.

Yet favorable odds, by themselves, mean little. If enough Taiwanese people perceive the CCP’s lies to be true, they will act accordingly. They will let their guard down. They will be lulled into a state of complacency. They will take peace for granted. They will refuse to take their military and/or civic duties seriously. They will think appeasing China makes sense. They will resent seeing their homeland bullied by Beijing, but feel powerless. What’s the point of trying to win if you know you are only going to lose anyway? What’s the point of fighting for what you believe in when it’s a lost cause?

The main reason Mao Zedong (毛澤東) won the Chinese Civil War was that his side dominated the narrative. He lied. Of course, Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and the Nationalists lied too. But Mao and the CCP were far more effective. The lies they told crumbled morale and caused entire divisions to defect. They convinced influential Americans to help the CCP cause by ceasing all support to the United States’ erstwhile ally. Their lies nearly brought down the Republic of China. Had that happened, Taiwan would never have become the shining democracy it is today.

The CCP continues to lie. Only now its propaganda machine is far more powerful than anything Mao could have ever envisioned. China has worked hard and invested massive sums into its global networks of power and influence. As a result, it’s become increasingly difficult to find a major media outlet, movie studio, university, research lab, think tank, or government body anywhere that doesn’t have links to the CCP. Of course, most of them have no clue who they’re dealing with. They think their counterparts are just normal Chinese people. China’s not really a communist country anymore anyways, so why not do business and take their money?

The fact that the greatest mass murderer in human history, Mao Zedong, is on every single Renminbi note should wake folks up. But it doesn’t seem to. Why is that? Maybe it’s because their propaganda is so smooth and convincing. The CCP can put ideas in your head like no other organization on earth.