Tuberculosis is an epidemic the world needs to stop ignoring

By Jose Luis Castro

A primary-school student is diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) in a leafy neighborhood outside Washington. An infant with TB meningitis is transported by helicopter to a hospital in Eastern Canada. A preschool student in Smarves, France, is showing symptoms of TB a year after a classmate from the same school died from the disease.

These are just three victims of a TB epidemic that will afflict about one million children this year.

Among those who are fortunate enough to get the standard antibiotic treatment and have no complicating factors such as HIV, 99 percent are likely to survive. Yet 90 percent of the children who die from TB have been deprived of treatment, and about a quarter of a million children will die from the disease this year alone.

There are no nuances to this story: Healthcare authorities around the world are leaving children with TB to fate.

If this sounds outrageous, consider the opening lines of a 2016 research paper by experts from Imperial College London, the Medical Research Council and the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund.

“Until recently, pediatric tuberculosis has been relatively neglected by the broader TB and the maternal and child health communities,” the authors wrote. “Human rights-based approaches to children affected by TB could be powerful; however, awareness and application of such strategies is not widespread.”

In other words, children with TB have been failed by the very communities meant to serve them, but few people are even aware of the problem.

Worldwide, TB kills more people than any other communicable disease. It is a serious public health concern because the bacteria that cause it are easily spread through the air.

However, tackling TB in children is not the same as confronting it in adults. As TB tests were designed for adults, they are not reliable for diagnosing children, who often present different symptoms.

This is one reason why children go untreated, but an even simpler explanation is that children are not as contagious as adults. When children cough, their weaker bodies expel fewer TB germs than adults do, and when TB afflicts children, the bacteria often attack body parts besides their lungs, such as the abdomen and the tissues surrounding the brain.

Individual health workers are not knowingly leaving children with TB to suffer and die, but health systems are.

Globally, efforts to combat TB are under-resourced, and with more than 10 million people contracting the disease every year, funds tend to be directed toward stopping its spread. So, even though children are one of the most vulnerable patient populations, their needs are ignored, because they are less contagious.

Owing to these system-level priorities, 1 million children are dying from a preventable, treatable condition every four years. That is a human rights catastrophe.

Fortunately, practical life-saving measures to address the TB epidemic in children already exist. For example, we know that about half of all children living with a TB-infected adult will also contract the disease.

Accordingly, one would expect children in households with an infected adult to be screened and given proper care.

However, a study published in The Lancet last year found that “household contact investigation remains severely underutilized” in countries where TB is common.