Why two brains are better than one

By Philip Ball / The Guardian

Last week, I was told my other brain is fully grown. It does not look like much. A blob of pale flesh about the size of a small pea, it floats in a bath of blood-red nutrient. It would fit into the cranium of a fetus barely a month old.

Still, it is a “brain” after a fashion and it is made from me — from a piece of my arm, to be precise.

I am not going to pretend that this is not strange, but neither is it an exercise in gratuitously ghoulish biological engineering, a piece of Frankensteinian scientific hubris 200 years after Mary Shelley’s tale.

The researchers who made my mini-brain are trying to understand how neurodegenerative diseases develop. With mini-brains grown from the tissues of people who have a genetic susceptibility to the early onset of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, they hope to unravel what goes awry in the mature adult brain.

It is this link to studies of dementia that led me to the little room in the Dementia Research Centre of University College London (UCL) last July, where neuroscientist Ross Paterson anesthetized my upper arm and then sliced a small plug of flesh from it. This biopsy was going to be the seed for growing brain cells — neurons — that would organize themselves into mini-brains.

The Brains in a Dish project is one of many strands of Created Out of Mind, an initiative hosted at the Wellcome Collection in London and funded by the Wellcome Trust for two years to explore, challenge and shape perceptions and understanding of dementias through science and the creative arts. Neuroscientist Selina Wray at UCL is studying the genetics of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases and she and her doctoral student Christopher Lovejoy gamely agreed to culture mini-brains from cells taken from four of the Created Out of Mind team: artist Charlie Murphy, who is leading Brains in a Dish, BBC journalist Fergus Walsh, neurologist Nick Fox and me.

It was a no-brainer. Well, you know what I mean. Who could resist the narcissistic flattery of having another brain grown for them? I was curious how it would feel. Would I see this piece of disembodied tissue as truly mine? Would I feel protective of, even concerned for, a tiny “organoid” floating in a petri dish? Most of all, I was attracted by the extraordinary scientific feat of turning a lump of arm into something such as a brain.

However, mini-brains are not blobs of neurons identical to a small chunk of my cortex. One can fairly say that the neurons “want” to make a brain but, lacking proper guidance, do not quite know how to go about it. So, they make a reasonable but imperfect approximation.

As the embryo grows, some cells become committed to particular fates — they become skin cells, liver, heart, brain or bone-forming cells and so on. This differentiation springs from a modification of the cells’ genetic program: the switching on and off of genes. As they differentiate, cells can change their shapes as well as their functions.

Neurons grow the long, thin appendages that wire them into networks, the ends equipped with synapses where one cell sends an electrical signal to others. That signaling is the stuff of thought.

It was believed that cell differentiation was one-way — that once a cell was committed to a fate, there was no going back and that the silenced genes were switched off forever. It came as a surprise to many researchers when, in 2007, Kyoto University biologist Shinya Yamanaka and his colleagues used viruses to inject into the mature cells some of the genes that are highly active in embryonic stem cells, and found that just four of these were enough to switch the cells into a pluripotent state, becoming, to all intents and purposes, like stem cells. These became known as induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).