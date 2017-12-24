The Facebook team that helps regimes reach out and crack down

By Lauren Etter, Vernon Silver and Sarah Frier / Bloomberg

Under fire for Facebook Inc’s role as a platform for political propaganda, cofounder Mark Zuckerberg has punched back, saying his mission is above partisanship.

“We hope to give all people a voice and create a platform for all ideas,” Zuckerberg wrote in September after US President Donald Trump accused Facebook of bias.

Zuckerberg’s social network is a politically agnostic tool for its more than 2 billion users, he has said, but Facebook is no bystander in global politics.

What he has not said is that his company works with political parties and leaders, including those who use the platform to stifle opposition — sometimes with the aid of “troll armies” that spread misinformation and extremist ideologies.

The initiative is run by a little-known Facebook global government and politics team that is neutral in that it works with nearly anyone seeking or securing power. The unit is led from Washington by Katie Harbath, a former Republican digital strategist who worked on former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Since Facebook hired Harbath three years later, her team has traveled the globe helping political clients use the company’s powerful digital tools.

In some of the world’s biggest democracies — from India and Brazil to Germany and the UK — the unit’s employees have become de facto campaign workers and once a candidate is elected, the company in some instances goes on to train government employees or provide technical assistance for live streams at official state events.

Even before Facebook was forced to explain its role in US election meddling — portrayed by its executives as a largely passive affair involving Russian-funded ads — the company’s direct and growing role catering to political campaigns raised concerns inside the social media giant.

“It’s not Facebook’s job, in my opinion, to be so close to any election campaign,” said Elizabeth Linder, who started and ran the Facebook politics unit’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa efforts until last year.

Linder had originally been excited about the company’s potential to be “extraordinarily useful for the world’s leaders, but also the global citizenry.”

She said she decided to leave the company in part because she grew uncomfortable with what she saw as increased emphasis on electioneering and campaigns.

In the US, the unit embedded employees in Trump’s campaign. Former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s camp declined a similar offer. The company helped develop the online presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who now has more Facebook followers than any other world leader. In the Philippines, it trained the campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, known for encouraging extrajudicial killings, in how to most effectively use the platform, and in Germany it helped the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party win its first Bundestag seats, according to campaign staff.

By all accounts, Facebook has been an indispensable tool of civic engagement, with candidates and elected officials from mayor to prime minister using the platform to communicate directly with their constituents, and with grassroots groups like Black Lives Matter relying on it to organize.

The company says it offers the same tools and services to all candidates and governments regardless of political affiliation and even to civil society groups that might have a lesser voice.