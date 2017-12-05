US charter schools put growing numbers in racial isolation

By Ivan Moreno, Larry Fenn and Michael Melia / AP, MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin

Charter schools are among the US’ most segregated, an Associated Press analysis found — an outcome at odds with their goal of offering a better alternative to failing traditional public schools, critics said.

National enrollment data showed that charter schools are vastly over-represented among schools where minorities study in the most extreme racial isolation.

In the school year starting in 2014, more than 1,000 of the US’ 6,747 charter schools had minority enrollment of at least 99 percent, and the number has been rising steadily.

The problem: Those levels of segregation correspond with low achievement at schools of all kinds.

In the analysis, which looked at student achievement in the 42 states that have enacted charter school laws, along with the District of Columbia, the performance of students in charter schools varies widely, but schools that enroll 99 percent minorities — both charters and traditional public schools — on average have fewer students reaching state standards for proficiency in reading and math.

“Desegregation works. Nothing else does,” civil rights attorney Daniel Shulman said. “There is no amount of money you can put into a segregated school that is going to make it equal.”

Shulman singled out charter schools for blame in a lawsuit that accuses the state of Minnesota of allowing racially segregated schools to proliferate, along with achievement gaps for minority students.

Minority-owned charters have been allowed wrongly to recruit only minorities, as others have wrongly focused on attracting whites, he said.

Even some charter school officials have said this is a concern.

Nearly all the students at Milwaukee’s Bruce-Guadalupe Community School are Latino and most speak little or no English when they begin elementary school. The school set out to serve Latinos, but it also decided against adding a high school in hopes that its students would go on to schools with more diversity.

“The beauty of our school is we’re 97 percent Latino,” said Pascual Rodriguez, the school’s principal. “The drawback is we’re 97 percent Latino... Well, what happens when they go off into the real world where you may be part of an institution that’s not 97 percent Latino?”

The charter school movement, born a quarter of a century ago, has thrived in large urban areas, where advocates say they often aim to serve students — by and large from minority backgrounds — who have been let down by their district schools.

On average, children in hyper-segregated charters do at least marginally better on tests than those in comparably segregated traditional schools.

For inner-city families with limited schooling options, the cultural homogeneity of some charters can boost their appeal as alternatives to traditional public schools, which are sometimes seen as hostile environments.

They and other charter supporters have said these are good schools and dismisssed concerns about racial balance.

Araseli Perez, a child of Mexican immigrants, sent her three children to Bruce-Guadalupe, because she attended Milwaukee Public Schools and wanted something different for her children.

The schools in her family’s neighborhood are more diverse racially, but she said race was not a factor in her decision to enroll her children at the charter school, 8km away.

“We’re just happy with the results,” she said.