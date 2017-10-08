Shifting to a ‘global home’ outlook

By Jerome Keating

Corporations as well as nations have accepted the global village paradigm. However, the needed shift to a “global home” paradigm is more challenging.

Supportive precedents for the shift exist, but taking that step requires not only accepting the precedents, but also understanding competing theories in the relatively new field of international relations (IR) theory, as well as differences in paradigmatic realms.

The Nobel Prize stands out as a prime precedent of internationalism from 1901 onward. Awarded for achievements in the fields of literature, physics, chemistry, medicine, economics and world peace, the Nobel Prize transcends national boundaries. It is awarded to individuals, not nations, and it represents their contributions to the individual, or a family of individuals.

The UN is a different precedent of global change and internationalism. Although recent (1945) and far from perfect, it addresses relations among nations, a family of nations living on one home, planet Earth. Among the problems that the UN has yet to work out are those of membership, global authority and goals.

Many groups — such as the Kurds, Catalans and Palestinians — exist within member nations, but wish to create separate sovereign nations.

Meanwhile, the already existing, medium-sized nation of Taiwan — the Republic of China (ROC) — is not a member. Larger in population than more than 70 percent of UN members and more economically viable than 80 to 90 percent, Taiwan remains the greatest anomaly that the UN must face regarding membership.

As a one-party state called the ROC, Taiwan was a founding UN member. However, in Taiwan’s complicated history, representatives of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) left the UN before being voted out because they wanted to represent China and not just Taiwan.

Now Taiwan is prevented from joining the UN, as the People’s Republic of China, whose flag has never flown over Taiwan, claims the right to veto its inclusion.

Examining the different ideological camps within IR theory can provide insight into why the UN takes the stance that it does on these issues, but also points out inadequacies within IR theory.

When IR theory began, realism was the predominant approach. The realist camp proposed that as there is no legitimate central world authority, all nations, because of the chaotic void, must naturally be driven by self-interest.

While few would argue against self-interest being crucial to survival, self-interest is not the whole answer. Alliances between nations supported theories of cooperation that were proposed by the opposing liberal camp in the IR tradition.

Nations have always made alliances, but the realist camp countered that alliances change with the changing needs of self-interest. This is exemplified by the saying that among nations, “no friend [ally] is a friend forever and no enemy is an enemy forever.”

However, liberal theory and its variations proposed that nations had a variety of other reasons for cooperation that went beyond self-interest. Neoliberalism proposed that nations have a “complex interdependence.”

The bellwether test came with “global” war. The reality of World War I shook the foundations of a purely realist theory of international relations and forecast the need for some kind of global authority, however flawed.

In 1920, just after the end of World War I, the League of Nations was formed. It did not survive; many nations, including the US, never joined. It also fell apart because it had no teeth — and so World War II followed, along with the advent of atomic weapons.