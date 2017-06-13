The fallout from Comey hearing could prove fatal

By David Smith / The Guardian, WASHINGTON

At 10:20pm on Thursday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway wandered in from the landscaped gardens of the British ambassador’s residence, built in the 1920s and resembling an English country house in the heart of Washington.

An Andy Warhol portrait of Queen Elizabeth II watched from above the ornate fireplace as results of the British election flashed up on a giant TV screen.

Conway could not quite escape questions about former FBI director James Comey’s testimony earlier in the day.

US President Donald Trump had “never intended to tweet” during the session, she told the Guardian, with a dismissive air that implied he had much better things to do.

However, the US president, who broke his Twitter silence less than eight hours later, might be in a similar position to British Prime Minister Theresa May. He survived for sure, but with a self-inflicted wound that could yet prove mortal.

Comey threw out a trail of clues for special counsel Robert Mueller to follow in his investigation of Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia, which looks set to shadow his presidency for years.

“History will remember it as a significant inflection point,” said Norm Eisen, former ethics czar under former US president Barack Obama. “We’ve had leaked and hearsay evidence before, but now, for the first time, we had direct evidence of obstruction of justice. It was a giant step forward towards accountability for Trump, but there will be many more giant steps necessary.”

What Comey did not say might ultimately prove as telling as what he did during his blockbuster questioning by members of the US Senate Intelligence Committee.

Although he declined to describe Trump’s plea on behalf of former US national security adviser Michael Flynn as obstruction of justice, Comey made the first public suggestion that Mueller would investigate the US president himself.

“That’s a conclusion that I’m sure the special counsel will work toward to try and understand what the intention was there and whether that’s an offense,” Eisen said.

REPUBLICAN VIEW

Republicans seized on Comey’s remark that Trump is not “literally” under a counterintelligence investigation and was content for his “satellites” to be scrutinized if necessary.

However, when the former FBI director was asked if the direction of the investigation could include the US president, he carefully replied: “As I explained, the concern of one of my senior leader colleagues was, if you’re looking at potential coordination between the campaign and Russia, the person at the head of the campaign is the candidate. So, logically, this person argued, the candidate’s knowledge, understanding, will logically become a part of your inquiry if it proceeds.”

As for the satellites, Comey implied that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions might have more links to Russia than have already been established.

Sessions announced his recusal from the investigation in March, under pressure from revelations of previously undisclosed meetings with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

“Our judgement, as I recall, was that he was very close and inevitably going to recuse himself for a variety of reasons,” Comey said. “We were also aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic.”