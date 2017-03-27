The age of multilateralism is now a bygone era

By Jeremy Adelman and Anne-Laure Delatte

“America first,” thumps US President Donald Trump.

“Britain first,” say the advocates of Brexit.

“France first,” crows France’s Marine Le Pen and her National Front.

“Russia first,” proclaims Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.

With so much emphasis on national sovereignty nowadays, globalization appears doomed. It is not. The struggle playing out today is not one of globalism versus anti-globalism.

Rather, the world is poised between two models of integration: One is multilateral and internationalist; the other is bilateral and imperialist. Throughout the modern age, the world has seesawed between them.

Since 1945, internationalists have had the upper hand. They advocate cooperation and multilateral institutions to promote global public goods like peace, security, financial stability and environmental sustainability.

Theirs is a model that constrains national sovereignty by binding states to shared norms, conventions and treaties.

The year 2016 tipped the scales toward bilateralists, who regard national sovereignty as an end in itself. The fewer external constraints, the better: Peace and security result from a balance of great powers.

Theirs is a model that favors the strong and punishes the weak, and that rewards competitors at the expense of cooperators.

For most of the 19th century, integration was a hybrid of internationalism and imperialism. Free trade became gospel, mass migration was welcomed and countries embraced new global norms, like the First Geneva Convention, concluded in 1864 to cover the treatment of the sick and wounded on the battlefield.

Globalizers could also be bullies: The 1842 Treaty of Nanking between Britain and China subordinated the Middle Kingdom to the West. And bilateral imperialism’s ugliest face was reflected in Europeans’ carve-up of Africa into exclusive possessions.

In the most horrific period in human history, bilateralism had the upper hand. Between 1914 and 1945, the pursuit of national grandeur led to ruinous economic rivalry and mass violence.

The Wall Street crash of 1929 kicked the legs out from under a struggling international order. Country after country turned inward; by 1933, world trade had collapsed to one-third of its 1929 level.

Fueled by racism and fears of overcrowding, globalism turned predatory: Powerful countries imposed uneven trade pacts on neighbors and partners, or simply overran them.

Japan set its sights on Manchuria in 1931 to create a puppet state and invaded China in 1937.

The Soviets dealt with Russian borderlands in the same spirit. The Nazis forced treaties on weaker neighbors and seized others, then sought to depopulate Slavic lands to make way for Teutonic settlers.

The brutality of bilateralism prompted US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt and British prime minister Winston Churchill to draft the Atlantic Charter in 1941.

A blueprint for a post-war order, it declared that freedom was the cornerstone of peace and that bilateralism had to be curbed. No more grabbing. No more tariff bullying. Freedom of the seas.

What came of the Allies’ victory in World War II and the Atlantic Charter was a Global New Deal: By agreeing to play by international rules and institutions, countries could participate in the post-war bonanza.

European integration was at the core of this experiment in multilateral globalism; with Franco-German reconciliation, Europe, a chronic conflict zone, became a region of exemplary cooperators.