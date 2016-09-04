Casinos, conservation and Penghu

By Du Yu 杜宇

Here we go again: Another referendum is about to be held on whether to allow casinos to be built in Penghu County. The debate over whether to allow gambling on the islands has been going on for many years. The main argument of those who support the plan is that gambling would bring more income for local people, promote development and create new job opportunities.

They also say it would have many other benefits for local residents. Opponents see gambling as a malign economic activity that would bring crime, drugs, sex, pathological gamblers, ecological damage and other negative impacts to tranquil Penghu. Each side has its supporters.

If the establishment of casinos is allowed, it will be extremely difficult for voters to reverse the decision at a later date: A “yes” vote would have an irreversible, long-lasting impact on the county. Therefore, Penghu residents must carefully consider the issue and come to a decision that is in the best long-term interests of the islands.

Advocates of the establishment of casinos mainly appeal to the supposed economic and material benefits that the project would bring. Even so-called conservationists have supported the establishment of gambling tourism on the island, putting forward the economic case and recklessly arguing for ecological conservation — how can they have got it so wrong?

Casinos and ecological conservation are not necessarily mutually exclusive, but if conservationists want to argue that they complement each other, they must provide sufficient scientific evidence to back up their claims. Put another way, do they mean to say that without casinos, Penghu would be unable to advance ecological conservation and tourism? Would local residents be unable to make a living without casinos?

Ecological conservation is an endless job of persuading relevant actors such as local governments, residents and businesses to trust the majority opinion of ecology experts. Of course, conservation requires the support of business, but environmentalists must not allow themselves to be forced into a corner. They cannot ignore the commercial nature of modern society. At the same time, they must avoid falling into the trap of becoming pawns in an immoral industry.

According to the latest Manpower Survey Results — released in the first half by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics — Penghu had an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent — the lowest in the nation. The primary reason for this is the active development of tourism on the islands. Average per capita annual income in Penghu is NT$638,800 — the 10th-highest among Taiwan’s major cities and counties.

These official data show that Penghu’s economy is far from languishing in the bottom ranks of Taiwan’s economic table. In addition, the data clearly show how tourism has been used to create economic growth in the county. They also call into question the supposedly urgent need to establish casinos in Penghu, a highly uncertain and risky industry.

Modern economic utility analysis has proved that gambling actually diminishes total utility value in a society. At present, it seems there is no need for Penghu residents to overturn their opposition to casinos, which they already rejected in a previous referendum.

Penghu comprises 90 islands and islets, like a string of pearls scattered across the sea. Its varied columnar basalt cliffs are internationally recognized as world-class natural landscapes. In addition, Penghu’s waters contain an abundance of fish, and a rich cultural legacy was left behind by its wise early inhabitants. These include the shihu (石滬, stone fish traps); the singing of traditional baoge (褒歌) songs and the honeycombed dry stone walls (蜂巢田) that partition the fields.