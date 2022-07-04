Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned Israel’s latest airstrike on Syria, and criticized recent threats from Turkey about another planned incursion by Ankara into northern Syria.
Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remarks came at the start of his visit to Syria, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials.
Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.
Photo: AP
Amirabdollahian’s visit came hours after Israel carried out an airstrike on a coastal Syrian village near the border with Lebanon, wounding two people, Syrian state media said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is planning another major military cross-border incursion into Syria to create a 30km-deep buffer zone along the border with Turkey, promising to battle US-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters for the territory.
Erdogan’s attempt in 2019 to create the buffer failed, although Turkish troops are deployed inside Syria following previous incursions to prop up anti-al-Assad Syrian opposition fighters. Ankara views the US-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters as terrorists allied with Kurdish insurgents within Turkey’s borders.
“We understand the concerns of our neighbor Turkey but we oppose any military measure in Syria,” Amirabdollahian said, adding that Iran is trying to resolve the “misunderstanding between Turkey and Syria through dialogue.”
Amirabdollahian on Saturday met with al-Assad, who told the Iranian envoy that Turkey’s “pretexts to justify its aggression in Syria are false, misleading and have nothing to do with reality.”
Al-Assad’s office also quoted the president as saying that Turkey’s military presence in Syria contravenes international law.
Analysts have said Erdogan is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to push his own goals in Syria. Turkey agreed this week to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, saying the Nordic nations had agreed to crack down on groups that Ankara deems national security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and its Syrian extension.
Turkey has demanded that Finland and Sweden extradite wanted individuals and lift arms restrictions imposed on Ankara after Turkey’s 2019 military incursion into northeast Syria.
Amirabdollahian condemned Israel for striking Syria. The Saturday morning attack was the first since a June 10 airstrike on Damascus International Airport caused significant damage and rendered its main runway unusable. The airport was closed for two weeks for repairs before flights resumed on June 23.
Syrian state news agency SANA said Israeli warplanes flying over northern Lebanon fired missiles toward several chicken farms in the village of Hamidiyeh, south of the coastal city of Tartus. The attack happened a few kilometers north of the border with Lebanon.
SANA said two people were wounded and that there was material damage.
Over the years, Israel has staged hundreds of strikes against targets in Syria, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel has said it targets the bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, which has fighters deployed in Syria.
Last month’s strike on the airport marked a major escalation in Israel’s campaign, further ratcheting up tensions between Israel on one side, and Iran and Hezbollah on the other.
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be ‘more scientific and accurate,’ a health agency spokesman said China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus. The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The first
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations
A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii on Wednesday ended in failure due to a problem that occurred after ignition, the US Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has experienced stumbles. It did not provide details of what took place in the test, but said in an e-mailed statement that “the department remains confident that it is on track to field offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities on target dates beginning in the early 2020s.” “An anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset,” Pentagon spokesman US Navy Lieutenant Commander Tim Gorman said in