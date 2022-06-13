Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb.
Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar.
The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19” strategy might send cities into repeated lockdowns and reopenings, threatening a sustainable economic recovery.
Photo: EPA-EFE
However, Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) yesterday praised the country’s virus policy, saying that China is one of the safest countries in the world with the lowest COVID-19-induced death rate.
In a speech to Asia’s biggest security conference in Singapore, Wei called China’s virus response a miracle and said that its success is a major contribution to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shanghai lifted its two-month lockdown on June 1, but on Saturday briefly locked down most of the city to undertake mass testing.
Restaurants were on Friday notified to suspend dining services, while takeaways and deliveries were still allowed, a local media report said.
The city’s worst outbreak began in March, in part stemming from lapses at a quarantine hotel.
A dozen officials from Xuhui District were dismissed from their posts or given warnings after malpractice in implementing quarantine measures at the time led to infections at Hua Ting Hotel, the Shanghai City Government said on Saturday.
They included a Chinese Communist Party secretary, the head of the district administration and two district vice governors, it said.
Beijing, which rolled back some of its curbs early this month, delayed a reopening for most schools planned for today. A new date has not been set.
