Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation.
Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out.
Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019.
Photo: Bloomberg
Of the local cases Shanghai reported, 1,006 were symptomatic while 23,937 were classed as asymptomatic.
The city has become a test bed for China’s elimination strategy, which seeks to test, trace and centrally quarantine all people who test positive for the virus to stem its spread.
The curbs have sharply squeezed supplies of food and other essentials. Many supermarkets have been shut and thousands of couriers locked in. Access to medical care has also been a concern.
Online videos show residents struggling with security personnel and hazmat-suited medical staff at some compounds in recent days, with occupants shouting that they need food.
Executives for e-commerce giants JD.com and food delivery service Ele.me attended the city’s daily briefing, seeking to convince residents that bottlenecks would soon ease.
JD.com vice president Wang Wenbo (王文博) said he understands concerns about delivery speed and that the company is focusing on basic foodstuffs and baby care items.
Ele.me senior vice president Xiao Shuixian (肖水賢) said his company had brought in 2,800 more delivery workers over the past week.
Social media users in several other cities expressed anxiety that their cities might also go into lockdown, with screenshots shared of maps showing various highways closed across the country.
Many of the closures could be due to local governments implementing their own measures.
The Chinese Ministry of Transport on Saturday said it met with other government departments to work on standardizing highway pandemic checkpoints as restrictions at the local level were causing congestion for critical supplies.
An unverified video circulating on social media appeared to show trucks departing Shanghai being scanned with hand-held detectors to ensure that no one was trying to leave the city hidden inside.
Beijing’s municipal government placed a high-risk area under lockdown on Saturday after eight COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past two weeks, Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control deputy director Pang Xinghuo (龐星火) said.
Guangzhou, home to more than 18 million people, said on Saturday that it would begin testing across its 11 districts after cases were reported on Friday.
Ningbo, a key port city near Shanghai, said yesterday it was closing all indoor dining at restaurants and hotels, and that people who had been in confined spaces would undergo daily testing for three days.
Social media users in Shanghai posted recommendations for people in other cities in case of lockdown, saying to stock up with basic cooking equipment, seasonings and staple dried foods such as rice and pasta.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,
ELIMINATION STRATEGY: Residents have complained of crowded and unsanitary quarantine centers, as well as difficulties in securing food and essential medical help China has sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai to help carry out COVID-19 tests for all of its 26 million residents as cases continued to rise yesterday, in one of the nation’s biggest-ever public health responses. Some residents woke up before dawn for white-suited healthcare workers to swab their throats as part of nucleic acid testing at their housing compounds, many lining up in their pajamas and standing the required 2m apart. The People’s Liberation Army on Sunday dispatched more than 2,000 medical personnel to Shanghai, an armed forces newspaper reported. More than 10,000 healthcare workers from provinces such
When Japanese brewing giant Kirin called time on its Burmese operations last month, the news made little difference to Kyaw Gyi — like many drinkers, he had long boycotted the beer it produced with a military conglomerate. For years, Myanmar Beer dominated bars and supermarket shelves, its Japanese backing a sign of the economic liberalization washing into the Southeast Asian nation after the military relaxed its iron grip on power in 2011, but after the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February last year, many turned their backs on the brew, along with a host of other goods