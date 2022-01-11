Lithuania has paid 100,000 euros (US$113,377) to Abu Zubaydah, the Guantanamo detainee known as the “forever prisoner,” in compensation for having allowed the CIA to hold him at a secret site outside Vilnius where he was subjected to forms of torture.
The payment comes more than three years after the European Court of Human Rights ordered the Lithuanian government to pay compensation for violating European laws banning the use of torture.
HELD FOR 20 YEARS
Photo: AP
It marks a significant shift in the treatment of Zubaydah, who has been detained by the US without charge for more than 20 years.
Zubaydah was captured in Pakistan six months after Sept. 11, 2001. The CIA and lawyers for the administration of then-US president George W. Bush attempted to justify his torture by claiming he was a very senior figure in al-Qaeda. It emerged that he was not a member of the organization and he has never been charged with involvement in 9/11.
For much of the time since his arrest, Zubaydah has been held incommunicado, at the insistence of the CIA as part of its efforts to prevent details of his torture from becoming public.
In the past few months, there have been other signs of a shifting attitude toward Zubaydah and the torture that was inflicted upon him by CIA agents and contractors.
In October, the US Supreme Court heard arguments in a case in which the US government is seeking to block two CIA contractors from testifying in Poland about torture Zubaydah suffered in 2002 and 2003 at a secret, or “black,” site in that country.
In the course of the hearing, several of the justices, including conservatives, broke a legal taboo by openly using the word “torture.”
CODENAME VIOLET
In Zubaydah’s case against Lithuania, which was led on the European side by his lawyer, Helen Duffy, the European Court of Human Rights heard that Zubaydah was held at a CIA black site in that country from February 2005 to March 2006.
The site, codenamed Violet, was on the outskirts of Vilnius.
The most brutal forms of torture endured by Zubaydah occurred in 2002, when he was held at a CIA black site in Thailand.
An entire program of torture, euphemistically referred to by the CIA as “enhanced interrogation techniques,” was devised for the prisoner by two psychologists under contract to the agency.
Zubaydah was waterboarded — a type of controlled drowning — at least 83 times in August 2002, as well as being placed in a coffin-sized box for days on end.
European judges heard that Zubaydah was unlikely to have suffered from the harshest forms of torture while in Lithuania.
However, he was subjected to techniques that still amounted to torture, lawyers argued, including sensory and sleep deprivation, solitary confinement, loud noise and harsh light.
The money transferred by Lithuania is in a bank account. Zubaydah is unable to receive the sum given his detention in Guantanamo and because his assets have been frozen by the US Department of the Treasury.
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,