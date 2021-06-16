The US is giving Native Hawaiians surplus land as compensation for hectares that were meant for homesteading, but used instead by the federal government.
The land transfer also attempts to help right wrongs against Aborigines of Hawaii, officials said on Monday.
The 32 hectares in Ewa Beach — formerly used for the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center — are eventually to provide up to 400 homes, while helping fulfill terms of a settlement authorized by the US Congress in 1995 to compensate Native Hawaiians for 607 hectares that were set aside for homelands, but subsequently acquired and used by the federal government for other purposes, officials said.
Photo: AP
US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s voice choked with emotion while making the announcement on Monday.
“Yes, it’s a happy day, but it’s also a sad day because we remember the tragedy that befell the Native Hawaiians throughout their tumultuous history,” said Haaland, the first Native American woman to lead a US Cabinet agency. “Since that time, our country has learned a great deal. And now we are in an era where we recognize the importance of healing the generational traumas that caused pain and heartache.”
The Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920 was meant to provide economic self-sufficiency to Hawaiians by allowing those with at least 50 percent Hawaiian blood could apply for a 99-year lease for US$1 per year.
The transfer of land to the Hawaiian Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is a step in the right direction, but there is a long way to go, said US Representative Kaiali’i Kahele, adding that about 11,000 are waiting for residential homes on Oahu.
Statewide, there are 28,788 on a waitlist for land, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands said.
It is exciting to see Haaland leading the agency, said Kahele, who is a Native Hawaiian.
“You hear the passion in her voice,” he said. “She understands the generational trauma that has been caused to Indigenous peoples in this country by the federal government over the last 100 to 200 years.”
The transfer “helps to right the wrongs of past policy,” US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said.
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed