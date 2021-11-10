Taiwan’s national defense report was released yesterday in Chinese and English simultaneously for the first time to boost communications between foreign countries and Taiwan amid efforts to combat the rising military threat from China.
The Ministry of National Defense began issuing the report on the latest military-related developments in Taiwan in Chinese and English in 1992.
However, over the past 30 years, the Chinese edition was published first, followed by the English version weeks or months later.
Photo: CNA
A military source told reporters that it previously took at least one-and-a-half months for the Chinese version to be translated and put online.
By publishing them together, international media can cite it as soon as it is published to make it more timely and newsworthy, the source said.
Ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the change would also enable Taiwan’s armed forces to better communicate with foreign countries and support the government’s policy to make Taiwan a bilingual nation.
The 16th edition, tilted Resilience: ROC Armed Forces, reported on efforts over the past two years to reform the military branches and bolster their ability to deter intensifying military coercion from China.
The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has attempted to “unilaterally alter the international order of freedom and openness through the manipulation by gray zone activities” as the world is busy dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
“The PRC’s military preparations, realistic combat training and exercises, and intimidations and actions targeted at Taiwan are expected to be intensified, posing a grave threat to the security in the Taiwan Strait,” it said.
Beijing’s so-called gray zone warfare includes near-daily incursions of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and military drills in the vicinity of the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), it said.
China is also deploying other non-traditional threats against Taipei, including cyber and cognitive warfare, which the report said is aimed at conquering Taiwan without a full-scale military conflict, it said.
In response, Taiwan’s military branches improved combat preparedness with the acquisition of new weapon systems from abroad and by developing indigenous solutions, it said.
The domestic efforts include the rollout of the Advanced Jet Trainer program, the delivery of more ships under the High-Performance Vessel program and starting the building phase of the Indigenous Defensive Submarine program, the report said.
The ministry also published online an infographic and a summary of the report to make it more accessible to the public.
A comic version of the report was issued to draw greater attention to national defense issues, the ministry said.
The full English version is online at: https://reurl.cc/OkDgj3.
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
The Taipei High Administrative Court on Thursday ruled against National Taiwan University (NTU) professor emeritus Ho De-fen (賀德芬) after she filed an appeal against the Ministry of Education over the doctorate President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) earned from the London School of Economics and Political Science. The court said that Ho does not have the legal right to ask the ministry to declassify related documents to enable her to verify the authenticity of Tsai’s doctoral certificate. The ministry had provided Ho with Tsai’s resume and academic credentials during a court hearing on June 3, which met Ho’s demand, the court said. In conjunction with
Seventy-two years ago, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seized control of China after a bloody struggle. The defeated Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government fled to Taiwan. Since then, China has arisen as a superpower rivaling the US, while Taiwan has blossomed into a self-governing democracy and high-tech powerhouse with Washington’s backing. Now, after decades of stalemate, there is a renewed risk of conflict. While it is impossible to know how this long rivalry will play out, in some respects the battle for Taiwan is already under way. As Reuters reported in December last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is waging so-called “gray