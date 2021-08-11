Coast guard denies it held joint drill with US

By Yu Tai-lang and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday denied reports that a joint military drill was held with the US off the coast of Hualien County, saying that the activity that took place was part of regular exercises to familiarize new vessels with sea conditions around Taiwan.

The Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) reported that sources said a joint exercise with the US was carried out yesterday morning 28 nautical miles (52km) off Hualien.

If there had been a drill, it would have been the first since the two nations on March 25 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a joint coast guard working group.

Involved in the exercise were the 4,000-tonne Chiayi (嘉義) heavy patrol vessel, the 1,000-tonne Taitung (台東) patrol vessel, the 600-tonne Chengkung (成功) medium patrol vessel and a 100-tonne coast guard vessel, the Liberty Times reported.

The ships arrived in Hualien on Monday for exercises starting at 8am the next day, it said, adding that the US vessels did not send out signals or disclose the number or type of ships participating.

The paper reported that a CGA official confirmed there was a joint exercise with the US, but refused to comment further as the matter involves sensitive information.

The two sides preferred to maintain a low profile, as it was their first joint exercise, carried out ostensibly for rescue and counterterrorism purposes, the paper said.

However, the CGA in a statement yesterday afternoon denied that the vessels were dispatched to conduct a joint exercise with the US.

New vessels are regularly sent on training missions to familiarize the crew with sea conditions and routes around Taiwan, it said.

As for the MOU, its main goal is to create a platform for dialogue and cooperation between the Taiwanese and US coast guards regarding the protection of marine resources; illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; search and rescue missions; and maritime environmental response, it said.

The agency added that it does not rule out interactive cooperation, which would only be disclosed with consent from both parties.