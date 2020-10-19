The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly deployed advanced hypersonic missiles along China’s southeast coast, which Taiwan’s missile defense system might have difficulty intercepting, an analyst said yesterday.
Citing an unnamed military source, the South China Morning Post said that the missile bases on the coasts of China’s Fujian and Zhejiang provinces have been upgraded and are stocked with DF-17 missiles, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles.
“The DF-17 hypersonic missile will gradually replace the old DF-11s and DF-15s that were deployed in the southeast region for decades,” said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “The new missile has a longer range and is able to hit targets more accurately.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Although the accuracy of the DF-17 in combat remains unknown, the missiles’ ability to travel at hypersonic speeds and quickly change course could make intercepting them difficult with Taiwan’s Patriot Advanced Capability-3 surface-to-air missile system, military analyst Erich Shih (施孝瑋) said.
The DF-17 missiles are designed to replace China’s aging short-range ballistic missile systems, Shih said.
Videos released by the PLA demonstrating the DF-11 missiles might have been part of efforts to push forward the replacement, he said.
However, the PLA is unlikely to completely retire its DF-15 systems, as it is unlikely to have produced many DF-17 rockets, he added.
The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said it was actively monitoring PLA deployments and troop movements, and that it is fully capable of responding to the developments.
The ministry has been in talks with the US about purchasing upgraded missile systems, including the Boeing-made AGM-84 standoff land attack missile-expanded response system, to increase the range of its defense perimeter, sources said.
The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology has developed the Hsiung Feng IIE surface-to-surface cruise missile system, and although exact details about it remain classified, it is believed to have a range of more than 1,000km, they said.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) — who is also the convener of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee — said that the estimated 2,000km-range DF-17 is likely intended to be used against “other countries,” who would come to Taiwan’s defense in the event of a conflict.
While the situation should be monitored, it is not necessary to overstate China’s capabilities, he said.
If Beijing hoped to attack Taiwan, the PLA would need to rely on its air and land-based forces, he said, adding that invading Taiwan was likely still beyond its capabilities.
If the DF-17 is targeted at Japan, the US or other countries in the region, China could be seen as a troublemaker, and several countries could align to contain it, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also
UNITED IN EXCLUSION: Somaliland and Taiwan share a ‘historic and strategic affinity,’ as they have both overcome ‘unfortunate’ isolation Taiwan and Somaliland stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation, given their strategic locations and shared values, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The appointment of Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in the country marked “a new era of bilateral relations,” Tsai said in a meeting with Mohamoud at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai said she is confident that through close cooperation, the nations could “better leverage each other’s strengths and diversify our development.” Somaliland is strategically located “in the horn of Africa,” while Taiwan occupies “a geographically important and strategic position”
Street signs in Kaohsiung would retain Romanized names based on the Tongyong pinyin system after a plan to switch to the more widely used Hanyu pinyin was rejected, the city government said on Wednesday. The Kaohsiung City Government adopted Tongyong pinyin in 2004 amid a push by the central government to establish a nationwide standard and later set up an advisory committee to promote an English-friendly living environment, the Kaohsiung Research, Development and Evaluation Commission said in a statement. In May last year, then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) proposed adopting Hanyu pinyin for the street signs at an estimated cost of NT$73