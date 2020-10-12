Elderly people do not need to consume too much high-protein food or protein powder, as it can create an extra burden on their kidneys, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on its food and drug myth-busting Web site.
Last week the site addressed a common question: “Elderly people are prone to malnutrition, so should they consume more high-protein powder as a supplement?”
The recommended daily protein intake for adults is 1.1g per kilogram of body weight — meaning that an adult who weighs 60kg should eat 66g of protein per day, and the recommended daily protein intake for people 70 and older is 1.2g per kilogram of body weight, the agency said.
Too much protein burdens the kidneys, as it can lead to a build-up of waste produced from protein metabolism, such as urea, which is filtered by the kidneys and eliminated in urine, it said.
The elderly have reduced organ function, so people who have chronic kidney disease or reduced kidney function, but who consume too much high-protein food or protein powder over the long run, could end up with kidney damage, it said.
The recommended daily intake levels for elderly people are included in the Health Promotion Administration’s Daily Dietary Guidelines (每日飲食指南手冊), it said.
Adults aged between 40 and 64 should avail themselves of the government-funded health examination once per three years, and those 65 or older should take the annual government-funded health examination, to help monitor their nutrition intake and kidney function, it said.
The Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association yesterday urged people to start doing strength training regularly and maintain sufficient protein intake before the age of 50 to prevent loss of mobility due to aging. Association chairman Wing Chan (陳榮邦), director of Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Department of Radiology, said that Taiwan’s demographic structure is changing drastically and is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. The elderly population was only about 1.49 million (7.1 percent of the total population) in 1993, but it is expected to reach more than 4.7 million (20.1 percent of the total population) by 2025, so maintaining mobility for elderly
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
New national electronic identification cards (eID) are to be released from July next year, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday. Regional trial runs for issuing the cards are to be held from January to June next year, before the nationwide release, Hsu said at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. Residents in Hsinchu City, Penghu County and parts of New Taipei City, including the Banciao (板橋) and Jhonghe (中和) districts, would be eligible for the trial release, he added. Regarding information security concerns, Hsu said that a wide range of tests would be conducted before the eID system