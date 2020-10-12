Health: Elderly cautioned over protein intake

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Elderly people do not need to consume too much high-protein food or protein powder, as it can create an extra burden on their kidneys, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on its food and drug myth-busting Web site.

Last week the site addressed a common question: “Elderly people are prone to malnutrition, so should they consume more high-protein powder as a supplement?”

The recommended daily protein intake for adults is 1.1g per kilogram of body weight — meaning that an adult who weighs 60kg should eat 66g of protein per day, and the recommended daily protein intake for people 70 and older is 1.2g per kilogram of body weight, the agency said.

Too much protein burdens the kidneys, as it can lead to a build-up of waste produced from protein metabolism, such as urea, which is filtered by the kidneys and eliminated in urine, it said.

The elderly have reduced organ function, so people who have chronic kidney disease or reduced kidney function, but who consume too much high-protein food or protein powder over the long run, could end up with kidney damage, it said.

The recommended daily intake levels for elderly people are included in the Health Promotion Administration’s Daily Dietary Guidelines (每日飲食指南手冊), it said.

Adults aged between 40 and 64 should avail themselves of the government-funded health examination once per three years, and those 65 or older should take the annual government-funded health examination, to help monitor their nutrition intake and kidney function, it said.