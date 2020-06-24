A training system for badminton players utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) that was developed by university researchers and Victor Rackets Industrial Corp is being tested at a Tainan high school, researchers told a news conference at the Ministry of Science and Technology in Taipei yesterday.
Designed to give customized training to athletes, the system combines image recognition, racket motion trajectory, biosignal analysis and a cloud platform for data analysis, they said.
The system is comprised of a badminton racket with a built-in sensor for recording motion, a smart watch, a brainwave sensor and a camera attached to goggles to record biosignals, said Tsai Chia-liang (蔡佳良), director of National Cheng Kung University’s (NCKU) Institute of Physical Education.
Photo: CNA
The sensor in the racket initally weighed 9.5g, but Victor Rackets was able to optimize the design of the racket handle to keep the weight to within 6g, Tsai said.
The system has been tested by badminton players at National Hsin-Feng Senior High School in Tainan, home to badminton teams that have won several national competitions, he said.
The research team created an experimental field at the school equipped with cameras to capture players’ movements, said Wang Jeen-shing (王振興), a professor in NCKU’s department of electrical engineering.
Reading collected signals through machine learning and integrating all the functions to yield precise analyses were the main goals for developing the system, Wang said, adding that the researchers hope the system will be used by professional players.
To protect players’ personal data, each smart racket has an identification code, but Victor Rackets might later include encrypted information protection services for different levels of players, he added.
Hsin-Feng badminton coach Lee Yi-hsun (李宜勳) said the system allows her to better understand her players’ physical condition, and the students have been inspired by the devices to work harder to improve their performance.
Victor Taiwan marketing and sales division deputy director Elvis Ke (柯泓全) presented the high school with 45 smart rackets during the news conference.
The company’s main competitors in developing smart rackets are Chinese brands, but it is confident that it will gain the upper hand, Ke said.
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of
ALERT: Taiwan should beware of companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, which are founded by Chinese Americans, but maintain close ties to Beijing, Lin Chun-hsien said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) yesterday urged the government to ban the purchase of and remove information security and communications products manufactured in China by companies that have close relations with Beijing. Taiwan has barred Chinese companies from bidding for government projects or participating in auctions for government projects through subsidiaries in a third country or Taiwanese firms in which they own stakes, Lin told a news conference in Taipei. The problem are companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, US-based firms owned by Chinese immigrants, Lin said. Fortinet, a cybersecurity firm that specializes in products such as firewalls, has