Taichung visitors could soon have the chance to stay at the Huang Family Garden Estate (黃家薄園), following the completion of a multi-year restoration project, the first historic site in the nation to be converted into a bed-and-breakfast (B&B) site.
The Japanese colonial era estate in what is now the Chingshui District (清水) was completed in 1929, occupying more than 8,000m2, making it the largest private estate in the area, Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Chang Ta-chun (張大春) said on Sunday.
“It is the largest private estate to have been designated as an historic site for Taichung’s coastal region,” Chang said. “The owner raised the idea of renovating it to turn it into a bed-and-breakfast, so people could stay there, surrounded by history.”
Photo courtesy of the Cultural Affairs Bureau via CNA
Chang said he supported the B&B idea as long as the main structure and the estate’s architectural framework are not damaged.
“There have been quite a few successful cases of re-utilization of historic architectural sites in other nations, such as turning castles into hotels. We have also seen success in Japan in revitalizing historic places for new commercial uses,” Chang said. “So we are optimistic about the push to turn the Huang Family Garden Estate into the first ‘historic site and lodging place’ in Taichung, as it could become a hot spot for tourism along the coast.”
The estate’s architecture is a mix of Minnan (閩南) and Western styles, with two courtyards and a main residence surrounded by a double-section of annexes, bureau officials said.
The main residence and central gate’s pillars, arched entrance and gable walls were based on the Baroque style, while a second gate was based on traditional Minnan style, with white-tile walls, ceramic roof decorations and bird-form brackets to support the main beams, they said.
The estate was officially designated in 2013 as a city historic site, and a NT$70 million (US$2.33 million at the current exchange rate) restoration project was launched.
Chang led his staff to inspect the work last week, which he said had been mainly aimed at restoring and shoring up the earthen walls, roof truss, doors and windows, and the exterior ceramic decorations.
“We will request funds for phase two of the project, which would restore the surrounding landscape, and will work to encourage the revitalization of the Huang Family Estate so it can continue to be used,” Chang said.
Chinese over-the-top (OTT) service provider iQiyi cannot register as a provider in Taiwan after the Mainland Affairs Council declared it to be an illegal service, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday. Both iQiyi and WeTV were deemed to be illegal Chinese OTT operators in an interdepartmental meeting on Friday last week, officials said, adding that this prohibits them from marketing their services in Taiwan or seeking subscribers. The government plans to block a local server that iQiyi has been using to transmit content to domestic audiences, which would disrupt its content transmission. OTT Entertainment Ltd, which is enlisted by iQiyi to
The Taipei Grand Mosque yesterday said its earlier decision to cancel Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Sunday to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan would stand, even though there have been no new domestic cases of COVID-19 in more than a month. It will be the first time in 60 years that the event has not be held at the mosque. The Ministry of Labor had asked all mosques to suspend Eid al-Fitr celebrations and prayers this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, and encouraged Muslims to pray at home. This year Ramadan began on April 23 and is to
KAOHSIUNG VOTE: A city official allegedly wrote a message calling on supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu not to participate in the vote next month Prosecutors on Wednesday initiated an investigation of Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau Director-General Tsao Huan-jung (曹桓榮) for allegedly telling supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to interfere with a recall vote against Han, while pan-green politicians denounced the mayor and his team for devising ways to obstruct voting. After receiving complaints from residents, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office launched its probe of Tsao for alleged breaches of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法). Complainants provided evidence that Tsao on Saturday last week wrote on messaging app Line that Han supporters should not vote in the June 6 recall vote, saying:
BILINGUAL ASSISTANCE: The center launched a chat bot that features Chinese and English interfaces to provide foreigners with instant information about the pandemic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would discuss with other nations the possibility of allowing businesspeople to visit on a case-by-case basis. Asked about loosening border restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the daily CECC news briefing that while the center is cautious about opening the nation’s borders, it would aim to diminish obstacles for important trade interactions without risking transmission of the novel coronavirus. Several foreign representatives in Taiwan have expressed an interest in the matter and the center would conduct related negotiations with the help of the