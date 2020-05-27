An easing of the nation’s COVID-19 outbreak might persuade more people to take short-distance road trips during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday next month, creating freeway congestion, the National Freeway Bureau said yesterday.
The festival is on the fifth day of the fifth month on the lunar calendar.
“It generally falls between the end of May and mid-June, but because this year the fourth month of the lunar calendar is a leap month, the festival is later than usual.
Photo courtesy of the Freeway Bureau
The holiday weekend is to run from June 25 to 28.
“Because the festival this year is a four-day holiday and the COVID-19 outbreak has greatly eased, more people might be willing to travel home for the holiday or go on tours with family members,” bureau Deputy Director-General Wu Mu-fu (吳木富) said. “The traffic volume on all freeways during the holiday could reach 1 to 1.2 million vehicle kilometers traveled.”
However, as the Advanced Subjects Test for high-school students was postponed until July 3 to July 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some families might avoid traveling over the holiday, Wu said.
Most freeway traffic would come from short-distance travel and the greatest congestion would likely occur on the first day of the holiday, bureau section chief Tsai Ming-che (蔡明哲) said, adding that the traffic on the first day would be similar to the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday.
All those driving on freeways during the four-day holiday would be charged a toll rate of NT$0.9 per kilometer, while long-distance drivers choosing Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3) over National Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) would receive an additional 20 percent discount on tolls.
Toll-free hours would be from 12am to 5am between June 25 and June 27, but on the last day of the holiday, they would be from 12am to 10am.
On June 25, the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) policy would be in place from 7am to 12pm at southbound entrances to interchanges between Neihu (內湖) and Toufen (頭份) on Freeway No. 1, and between Mucha (木柵) and Siangshan (香山) on Freeway No. 3.
From June 25 to June 26, the HOV hours would be in place at southbound entrances to the Nangang (南港), Shiding (石碇) and Pinglin (坪林) interchanges on the Chiang Wei-shui Freeway (Freeway No. 5).
On June 27 and 28, the HOV policy would be in place from 2pm to 9pm at northbound entrances to Suao (蘇澳), Luodong (羅東), Yilan and Toucheng (頭城) interchanges on Freeway No. 5, the bureau said, adding that the HOV hours on Freeway No. 5 during the last two days of the holiday might be adjusted, depending on the traffic.
To limit freeway traffic, southbound entrances to the Pingcheng (平鎮) and Puyen (埔鹽) interchanges on Freeway No. 1 are to be closed on June 25 and 26.
Northbound entrances to the Huwei (虎尾) and Puyen interchanges on Freeway No. 1, as well as the northbound entrance to the Sibin (西濱) Interchange on Freeway No. 3 are to be closed on June 27 and 28.
As part of disease prevention efforts during the holiday, “freeway drivers will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures measured when entering food courts at rest areas. In compliance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) social distancing guidelines for indoor activities, diners will be separated by plastic spacing barriers or will be asked to leave an empty seat between them,” Tsai said, adding that the number of diners would also be capped.
Measures are to be adjusted to match any new instructions from the CECC and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, Wu said.
Chinese over-the-top (OTT) service provider iQiyi cannot register as a provider in Taiwan after the Mainland Affairs Council declared it to be an illegal service, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday. Both iQiyi and WeTV were deemed to be illegal Chinese OTT operators in an interdepartmental meeting on Friday last week, officials said, adding that this prohibits them from marketing their services in Taiwan or seeking subscribers. The government plans to block a local server that iQiyi has been using to transmit content to domestic audiences, which would disrupt its content transmission. OTT Entertainment Ltd, which is enlisted by iQiyi to
The Taipei Grand Mosque yesterday said its earlier decision to cancel Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Sunday to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan would stand, even though there have been no new domestic cases of COVID-19 in more than a month. It will be the first time in 60 years that the event has not be held at the mosque. The Ministry of Labor had asked all mosques to suspend Eid al-Fitr celebrations and prayers this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, and encouraged Muslims to pray at home. This year Ramadan began on April 23 and is to
KAOHSIUNG VOTE: A city official allegedly wrote a message calling on supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu not to participate in the vote next month Prosecutors on Wednesday initiated an investigation of Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau Director-General Tsao Huan-jung (曹桓榮) for allegedly telling supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to interfere with a recall vote against Han, while pan-green politicians denounced the mayor and his team for devising ways to obstruct voting. After receiving complaints from residents, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office launched its probe of Tsao for alleged breaches of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法). Complainants provided evidence that Tsao on Saturday last week wrote on messaging app Line that Han supporters should not vote in the June 6 recall vote, saying:
BILINGUAL ASSISTANCE: The center launched a chat bot that features Chinese and English interfaces to provide foreigners with instant information about the pandemic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would discuss with other nations the possibility of allowing businesspeople to visit on a case-by-case basis. Asked about loosening border restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the daily CECC news briefing that while the center is cautious about opening the nation’s borders, it would aim to diminish obstacles for important trade interactions without risking transmission of the novel coronavirus. Several foreign representatives in Taiwan have expressed an interest in the matter and the center would conduct related negotiations with the help of the