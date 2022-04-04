On Tomb Sweeping Day, Taiwanese usually visit their ancestral tombs to worship ancestors as a tradition. Due to the recent environmental protection policy to reduce joss sticks and joss paper burning, a hotel in Tainan has come up with something creative.
Evergreen Plaza Hotel introduced the “joss paper cake,” accompanied by three joss sticks made of chocolate. Original and ingenious, the shockingly realistic joss paper cake has gained much attention and has been shared by netizens on the Internet.
The amazing cake creation immediately went viral. The hotel baker first uses mango puree and apricot kernel flour to make the sponge, then applies syrup to affix a red stamp on the surface, and finally places edible gold leaf on top as the finishing touch. The final creation is a meticulously made mille crepe cake with a stunning visual appearance of more than ten layers. The three joss sticks are made of spaghetti dipped in chocolate. After worshipping, buyers can share the cake with their friends and family without feeling guilty for causing harm to the environment.
Photo: Liberty Time 照片:自由時報
If you are interested in having an eco-friendly and innovative Tomb Sweeping holiday this year, the joss paper cake may be the perfect choice for you.
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
清明節掃墓祭祖、慎終追遠，是台灣傳統習俗，近年提倡響應紙錢及香燭減量燒的環保概念，就有餐飲業者發想出奇招，台糖長榮酒店推出「金紙蛋糕」，附上巧克力做的「三炷香」，有創意有新意，令人莞爾，逼真造型吸引不少網友按讚分享。
位於台南的台糖長榮酒店推出創意甜點「金紙蛋糕」一炮而紅，飯店採用芒果泥與杏仁粉為蛋糕體，並細緻堆疊出十層以上千層蛋糕的視覺效果，表面再以糖漿拓印出金紙圖騰、貼上可食用金箔，還用義大利麵沾裹巧克力製成「三炷香」，主打環保祭祀後還可以與親友分享。讓今年清明節不僅環保，還很有新意和心意！
（自由時報）
Do a good deed instead of burning ghost money (2/5) 「以功代金」行善又環保（二） A: Many people burn ghost money on Tomb Sweeping Day. It makes the air quality really bad and it’s also a fire hazard. B: This is why the Fire Department promotes “four don’ts and two remembers” during the holiday period: “don’t” recklessly burn weeds, “don’t” carelessly discard cigarette butts, “don’t” allow ghost money to fly away and “don’t” set off firecrackers. A: What are the “two remembers?” B: “Remember” to extinguish the ashes of a fire, and “remember” to clear up any garbage. A: 清明節很多人燒紙錢，空氣好差又容易引發火災。 B: 所以消防局才會建議「四不二記得」原則︰「不」亂燒雜草、「不」亂丟菸蒂、「不」讓冥紙飛揚、「不」燃放爆竹。 A: 「二記得」呢？ B: 「記得」撲滅餘燼、「記得」隨手收拾垃圾。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak
A: What is this “do a good deed instead of burning ghost money” campaign? B: It means using the money that you would have spent on ghost money to make a donation at your local convenience store to vulnerable groups. A: Oh I see. So while worshiping your ancestors, you are also performing an act of charity. B: Yep. You are doing a good deed and caring for the environment at the same time. I’m sure our ancestors would approve. A: 什麼是「以功代金」活動？ B: 就是把原本買金紙的錢，透過各大超商的系統捐給弱勢族群。 A: 我懂了，這樣祭祖還能「做功德」。 B: 「以功代金」行善又環保，祖先們應該也會贊成。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the