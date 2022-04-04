Hotel introduces edible joss paper cake with joss sticks 清明節焚香空汙有解？ 「金紙蛋糕」不用燒還附三炷香！

On Tomb Sweeping Day, Taiwanese usually visit their ancestral tombs to worship ancestors as a tradition. Due to the recent environmental protection policy to reduce joss sticks and joss paper burning, a hotel in Tainan has come up with something creative.

Evergreen Plaza Hotel introduced the “joss paper cake,” accompanied by three joss sticks made of chocolate. Original and ingenious, the shockingly realistic joss paper cake has gained much attention and has been shared by netizens on the Internet.

The amazing cake creation immediately went viral. The hotel baker first uses mango puree and apricot kernel flour to make the sponge, then applies syrup to affix a red stamp on the surface, and finally places edible gold leaf on top as the finishing touch. The final creation is a meticulously made mille crepe cake with a stunning visual appearance of more than ten layers. The three joss sticks are made of spaghetti dipped in chocolate. After worshipping, buyers can share the cake with their friends and family without feeling guilty for causing harm to the environment.

Evergreen Plaza Hotel created an incredible cake that looks identical to a bundle of joss paper, currently on special offer at NT$ 480. 台糖長榮酒店推出超逼真的「金紙蛋糕」，特價四百八十元。 Photo: Liberty Time 照片:自由時報

If you are interested in having an eco-friendly and innovative Tomb Sweeping holiday this year, the joss paper cake may be the perfect choice for you.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

清明節掃墓祭祖、慎終追遠，是台灣傳統習俗，近年提倡響應紙錢及香燭減量燒的環保概念，就有餐飲業者發想出奇招，台糖長榮酒店推出「金紙蛋糕」，附上巧克力做的「三炷香」，有創意有新意，令人莞爾，逼真造型吸引不少網友按讚分享。

位於台南的台糖長榮酒店推出創意甜點「金紙蛋糕」一炮而紅，飯店採用芒果泥與杏仁粉為蛋糕體，並細緻堆疊出十層以上千層蛋糕的視覺效果，表面再以糖漿拓印出金紙圖騰、貼上可食用金箔，還用義大利麵沾裹巧克力製成「三炷香」，主打環保祭祀後還可以與親友分享。讓今年清明節不僅環保，還很有新意和心意！

（自由時報）