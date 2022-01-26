Hit by the surge of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron-variant in the US, the Recording Academy recently announced plans to move the Grammy Awards to Las Vegas on April 3. The award show was originally scheduled for Monday next week in Los Angeles. US singer Jon Batiste is leading the nominees this year with 11 nods.
Renowned Taiwanese designers Xiao Qing-yang and designer duo Li Jheng-han and Yu Wei have been nominated for “Best Recording Package” this year, this being Xiao’s sixth nomination for the Grammys. However, Canadian singer the Weeknd has continued to boycott the annual event since he was shut out of any nomination last year after choosing to perform at the Super Bowl over the award show.
Meanwhile, Canadian singer Drake has also withdrawn his two nominations, having criticized the event organizer on Instagram after the Weeknd received “zero” nomination last year, calling for the creation of a new awards body to challenge the Grammys.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
隨著變種病毒在美國持續發威，錄音學會於近日宣布，葛萊美獎延期至四月三日在拉斯維加斯舉行，原本頒獎典禮下週一將在洛杉磯登場。而美國歌手強巴提斯勇奪十一項提名，是今年入圍的大贏家。
本屆有兩組台灣設計師入圍「最佳唱片包裝設計獎」項目，分別是蕭青陽，及雙人組李政瀚、于薇，這是蕭青陽第六度入圍該獎項。加拿大歌手威肯仍持續杯葛該項盛會，他去年因選擇在跟葛萊美獎撞期的超級盃足球賽表演，最終慘遭封殺未獲得任何提名。
加拿大歌手德瑞克則撤回他本屆獲得之提名，他在威肯去年零入圍後曾在IG批評主辦單位，並呼籲要發起新的音樂獎項以挑戰葛萊美獎。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
Retired teacher Sunny Hsu majored in advertising design and he is a former director of general affairs of National Keelung Commercial and Industrial Vocational Senior High School. His mother is in her 80s and suffered a brain injury that prevents her from expressing her thoughts clearly, so in 2018 he decided to go back to his hometown Penghu County to look after her, returning to Keelung for one week of each month to visit his wife and daughter. Being a keen photographer, when Hsu is staying in Penghu he often hops on a bus and goes around taking photos of
I’m preparing for my graduation project (5/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（五） A: Congratulations! You successfully completed the presentation of your research paper today. B: Thanks. Now, all that’s left is the product display tomorrow. A: What products is the graduating class going to display this year? B: Our class has chosen several extremely popular products: beer, masks and chocolate. Want to come? A: 恭喜你！今天的研究報告發表順利結束。 B: 謝啦，現在只剩下明天的商品展示。 A: 今年的畢業班要展示哪些商品？ B: 我們班挑選了啤酒、口罩、巧克力，都是蠻受歡迎的產品，你要來參觀嗎？ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
I’m preparing for my graduation project (4/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（四） A: Once you’ve finished writing the research paper for the graduation project, the presentation should be a piece of cake, right? B: Wrong: the presentation is even harder. My teacher has required that each group delivers its presentation in English. I’m almost a nervous wreck already. A: As the saying goes: “Practice makes perfect!” Practice a few more times and you’ll be fine. B: I’ve been using my mobile phone to record the rehearsals to see which areas I still need to improve on. A pretty good idea, don’t you think? A: 你寫完畢業專題的研究報告後，報告發表應該不難吧？ B: 報告發表更難，我的教授要求每組要用全英文來發表，我快緊張死了。 A: 所謂「熟能生巧」！你多練習幾次就好啦。 B: 我在排練時還會用手機錄下來，再看看有沒有需要改進的地方。這主意不錯吧？ （Translated
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? (1/5) 你有什麼新年目標嗎？（一） A: The Lunar New Year is almost upon us. B: Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? A: New Year’s resolutions? So you make resolutions at the start of every year? B: Yep. I feel this makes life full of promise, and it also instills a sense of responsibility. A: 農曆新年就快要到了。 B: 你有什麼新年目標嗎？ A: 新年目標？原來你每年還會設定目標喔？ B: 對啊，這樣會感覺人生充滿了希望，也可以培養責任感！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.