Delayed Grammys move to Las Vegas on April 3 葛萊美獎延期 四月首度移師至賭城

Hit by the surge of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron-variant in the US, the Recording Academy recently announced plans to move the Grammy Awards to Las Vegas on April 3. The award show was originally scheduled for Monday next week in Los Angeles. US singer Jon Batiste is leading the nominees this year with 11 nods.

Renowned Taiwanese designers Xiao Qing-yang and designer duo Li Jheng-han and Yu Wei have been nominated for “Best Recording Package” this year, this being Xiao’s sixth nomination for the Grammys. However, Canadian singer the Weeknd has continued to boycott the annual event since he was shut out of any nomination last year after choosing to perform at the Super Bowl over the award show.

Meanwhile, Canadian singer Drake has also withdrawn his two nominations, having criticized the event organizer on Instagram after the Weeknd received “zero” nomination last year, calling for the creation of a new awards body to challenge the Grammys.

Singer Jon Batiste performs on Oct. 10 last year in Austin, Texas. 歌手強巴提斯去年十月十日在德州奧斯汀演唱。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

隨著變種病毒在美國持續發威，錄音學會於近日宣布，葛萊美獎延期至四月三日在拉斯維加斯舉行，原本頒獎典禮下週一將在洛杉磯登場。而美國歌手強巴提斯勇奪十一項提名，是今年入圍的大贏家。

本屆有兩組台灣設計師入圍「最佳唱片包裝設計獎」項目，分別是蕭青陽，及雙人組李政瀚、于薇，這是蕭青陽第六度入圍該獎項。加拿大歌手威肯仍持續杯葛該項盛會，他去年因選擇在跟葛萊美獎撞期的超級盃足球賽表演，最終慘遭封殺未獲得任何提名。

加拿大歌手德瑞克則撤回他本屆獲得之提名，他在威肯去年零入圍後曾在IG批評主辦單位，並呼籲要發起新的音樂獎項以挑戰葛萊美獎。

（台北時報張聖恩〉