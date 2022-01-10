SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (1/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？(一)

A: Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup?

B: Do you mean Mr Wang who lives next door? It was really unexpected.

A: His wife publicly exposed her husband as a serial philanderer.

A celebrity couple who divorced last year: Chiang Hung-chieh, right, and Ai Fukuhara. 去年離婚的名人夫妻︰江宏傑(右)和福原愛。 Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳逸寬

B: And he always maintained such a clean image. He really doesn’t seem to be the type.

A: 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？

B: 你是說隔壁的老王嗎？真意外。

A: 他老婆還爆料，老王結婚後經常劈腿。

B: 他的形象一直很不錯，真是看不出來。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.