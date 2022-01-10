A: Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup?
B: Do you mean Mr Wang who lives next door? It was really unexpected.
A: His wife publicly exposed her husband as a serial philanderer.
Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳逸寬
B: And he always maintained such a clean image. He really doesn’t seem to be the type.
A: 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？
B: 你是說隔壁的老王嗎？真意外。
A: 他老婆還爆料，老王結婚後經常劈腿。
B: 他的形象一直很不錯，真是看不出來。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
serial philanderer
A serial philanderer describes a man who has numerous sexual relationships with different women.
Synonyms: womanizer, Casanova, playboy, libertine
A: What's wrong? You don't look very happy today. B: I'm just tired. I haven't been sleeping very well. A: Oh, come on. I know you like the back of my hand. I can tell when something serious is wrong. B: You're right. I just got my credit card bill and was a bit shocked at how big it is. I'm not sure how I'm going to pay it off. A: 你怎麼了？今天看起來不太高興的樣子。 B: 我只是累了啦。最近一直睡不好。 A: 少來，我最了解你了，我知道一定有什麼事非常不對勁。 B: 你說得沒錯啦。我剛收到信用卡帳單，金額之大讓我有點驚訝。不知道要怎麼樣才能夠繳清。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕ 台北時報林俐凱譯）
Is there anyone else with their hands free? (3/5) 有沒有其他人有空的？（三） A: Is that my sandwich you are eating? B: Whoops. You've caught me red-handed. I'm really sorry, I didn't have time to buy dinner, and I'm starving. A: Don't worry about it. But you owe me lunch tomorrow. I was saving that sandwich for then. B: I'll do you better than that. How about I buy you a steak at the weekend, to say sorry? A: 你吃的是我的三明治嗎？ B: 哎呀！被你抓到了！真的很抱歉，我沒時間去買晚餐，而且我好餓喔。 A: 沒關係啦，可是你要負責明天的午餐喔。那個三明治我本來是要等到明天午餐才吃的。 B: 我會加倍奉還。週末我請你吃牛排跟你賠罪，你覺得怎麼樣？ （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）