A new hot spring area will open to the public on Dec. 8 following a six-month delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Located within the extremely popular Cingshuei Geothermal Park, managed by the Yilan County Government, the hot spring will be marketed as “Cingshuei Springs.” During the first week of operation, the hot spring baths will open its doors to 120 people per day to bathe free of charge.
Cingshuei Geothermal Park is a natural alkaline hot spring area and the park already boasts a hot spring pool for cooking food in addition to foot baths. Yilan County Government invested NT$77 million to construct a new hot spring area, comprising a scenic entrance area, customer service area and eight hot spring pools. The pools are all public pools, four female and four male, which each accommodate up to 100 bathers.
At the beginning of the year, the operating licence for Cingshuei Springs was granted to Jiaosi’s No.9 Hotel and original plan was to begin operating by mid-May. However, after a serious outbreak of COVID-19 swept across the nation, at the last minute the plug was pulled on hot springs’ grand opening. However, once the virus outbreak had begun to subside, Dec. 8 was settled upon as the date for Cingshuei Springs’ opening ceremony and visitors will be able to begin using the bathing facilities on the afternoon of the same day.
Photo courtesy of No.9 Hotel 照片：業者提供
During the first week of trial operation, visitors will be limited to 120 persons per day. Thereafter, admission into the Cingshuei Springs area will be free of charge, excepting a car parking fee on entry into Cingshuei Geothermal Park. An adult ticket for the baths will cost NT$80.
宜蘭縣政府經營管理風景區人氣王清水地熱公園的新設泡湯區，因疫情影響，啟用日期延遲半年。最近疫情趨緩，敲定十二月八日開幕，以「清水泉」之名行銷，開幕的第一週，每天開放一百二十人免費泡湯。
清水地熱公園泉質是鹼性泉，現有溫泉煮食池及泡腳池，宜蘭縣政府投入七千七百萬元新設泡湯區，增建入口景觀區、公共服務區、八座泡湯池。泡湯池屬於大眾池，男、女湯各四座，可同時容納一百人。
泡湯區今年初由「礁溪九號」公司取得經營權，原訂五月中旬營運，因碰上本土疫情爆發臨時喊停，由於疫情趨緩，決定在十二月八日上午舉辦開幕式，下午開放遊客進場泡湯。
開幕的第一週，每天招待一百二十名遊客體驗；清水地熱公園只收停車費免門票，若要泡湯另外付費，全票八十元。
A: What are you doing standing around in the dark? B: The light just died. The bulb is fine, I think the wires in the light switch have burnt out. A: Let me have a look. I’m very handy with a screwdriver. B: Not so fast. You’re not a qualified electrician. Electricity is dangerous. I’m going to find a professional to look at it. A: 你站在那麼暗的地方幹嘛？ B: 燈剛剛壞了。燈泡沒問題，我想是電燈開關的線路燒壞了。 A: 讓我看一下。拿螺絲起子修東西我很在行。 B: 你先住手啦。你不是合格的電工，電很危險的。我去找專業的來看一下。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: Can you see that mark on the ceiling? It’s in the corner, where the paint is peeling. B: That looks like water damage to me. It left a stain. I wonder if it’s because of the several days of successive heavy rain. A: More than likely. I’m going to call the landlady. B: Good idea. She’ll want to do something about this as soon as possible. She won’t want it to cause structural damage. A: 你看到天花板上那個印子嗎？在角落，那邊的漆剝落了。 B: 看起來像是水漬。不曉得是不是因為這幾天一直在下大雨的關係。 A: 很有可能喔。我來打電話給房東。 B: 好主意。她會希望盡快處理，免得它造成結構上的損害。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The late Hong Kong entertainer Anita Mui was the Queen of Canto-pop. Almost 18 years after her death, the highly-anticipated biopic “Anita” is set to premiere in Taiwan on Friday. The film, directed by Hong Kong director Longman Leung, stars Hong Kong model Louise Wong as the singer in her acting debut. In order to make a living, Mui started her singing career early when she was just four-and-a-half years old. She later became a superstar in the 1980s and, with her ever-changing stage looks, was praised as the “Madonna of Asia.” Apart from singing, Mui was also an outstanding actress,
I’m going to find a professional to look at it (3/5) 我去找專業的來看一下（三） A: I like your kitchen. It’s nice and modern. But why is there an advertisement for eggs stuck to the wall here? B: Oh, I think that was put there to cover up a crack in the tile. A: That’s a bit of a temporary measure, isn’t it? Why not buy some epoxy and paint and fix it properly? B: I’ve been meaning to get around to it. It’s just not high on my list of priorities at the moment. And I kind of like the ad. A: 我喜歡你的廚房，很棒而且很現代化。可是為什麼那邊的牆上要貼一張蛋的廣告啊？ B: 喔，這應該是要遮住壁磚上的裂縫。 A: 這個方法是很暫時的吧？為什麼不去買點樹脂和油漆，來好好修補一下呢？ B: 我是想這樣做沒錯。可是它現在不是我要優先處理的事。而且我還蠻喜歡那張廣告的。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings