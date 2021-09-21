Boys start growing facial hair after entering adolescence, and they usually start shaving to look more smart and tidy. The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration put a post on its “TFDA safe use of cosmetics” Facebook page explaining things to bear in mind when buying shaving products, along with the correct way to shave.
Five pointers for buying shaving products
Point 1: Choose products that are properly labeled.
Graphic: Courtesy of KANZY 圖片︰Kanzy公司提供
Point 2: Try the product out on your skin first, and if you experience any inflammation, cuts or abrasions, do not use it.
Point 3: Use the product correctly in accordance with the instructions for use.
Point 4: Keep the product package and instructions for ease of reference.
Graphic from the “TFDA safe use of cosmetics” Facebook page 圖片摘自「TFDA化粧品安全使用」臉書粉專
Point 5: If you experience any allergic reaction such as redness and swelling after use, you should immediately stop using it and promptly seek medical attention.
Four steps for shaving
Step 1: Wash your skin: Start by cleaning away any grime or grease off your face to clear the way for a smooth shave.
Step 2: Apply a wet compress: Use a hot towel as a wet compress for around 30 to 60 seconds on the area to be shaved.
Point 3: Start shaving: Start from your cheeks, then shave your sideburns and neck with a gentle, slow action. When doing this you can apply some shaving liquid, shaving cream or shaving foam for an even smoother shave.
Step 4: Protect your skin: Wash and dry the shaved area and apply an appropriate amount of shaving products to keep your skin from getting dry and rough, so as to make your next shave clean and comfortable, as well as keeping your skin moisturized.
Is it true that the more you shave your beard, the coarser it gets?
The Food and Drug Administration says that the thickness of a hair depends on the size of the pore it grows out of. It says that your beard looks coarser after you shave it because when you shave you cut off the thinner bit at the tip of each hair, leaving the cross-section, which looks thicker. So the impression that the more you shave your beard, the coarser it gets is actually an optical illusion.
(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)
男性在進入青春期後就會開始長鬍子，而為了讓自己看上去較為得體，便會開始刮鬍子。對此，台灣食藥署在臉書粉專「TFDA化粧品安全使用」發文，說明了購買剃鬍用品時的注意事項以及剃鬍的正確步驟。
購買剃鬍用品五重點
重點一、選購標示完整產品。
重點二、先進行皮膚測試，如果有發炎、傷口就不要使用。
重點三、依照產品說明與注意事項，並正確使用。
重點四、保留產品外包裝與說明書，方便瞭解產品資訊。
重點五、使用後產生過敏紅腫，應立即停用並盡速就醫。
四步驟剃鬍密技
第一步、清潔肌膚：先將臉部髒污及油脂清除乾淨，刮鬍時順暢不阻礙。
第二步、濕敷部位：用溫熱毛巾濕敷剃鬍部位約三十到六十秒。
第三步、開始剃鬍：從臉頰開始，再剃兩鬢、脖子，動作輕柔慢，這裡可以搭配剃鬍水、剃鬍膏、剃鬍泡沫讓剃鬍更順暢！
第四步、保護肌膚：將剃鬍後的部位清潔乾淨，適度塗抹剃鬍產品，避免肌膚乾澀，之後剃鬍子時才能乾淨舒服又保濕。
鬍子會越刮越粗到底是真的嗎？
食藥署說明，毛髮的粗細大小，在於毛囊的大小，刮完鬍子後，視覺上看起來會變粗，是因為刮鬍子時，將頂端較細的部分切除，橫切面看起來就會比較粗，所以鬍子會越刮越粗，其實是視覺上產生的錯覺。
（自由時報）
