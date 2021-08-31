Line Taiwan warns: Do not click on suspicious links 「山寨」網站超逼真Line官方：千萬別點不明網址

The MyGoPen fact-checking platform says that a counterfeit version of the official Line Web site that recently appeared on the Internet tricks people into downloading “the latest version of Line for Windows.” As well as having identical Web page design to the original, the site has even placed Google ads to make it look more authentic, while seeking to steal Line users’ account passwords and information and lure people into downloading malware files unawares.

Addressing stories circulating online, Line Taiwan on Monday last week issued an official clarification, saying that Line has always played close attention to network information security issues, and it recently discovered that an unscrupulous operator had created a fake version of the official Line Web site. Line reminded users not to click on dubious Web addresses or enter their personal account passwords on suspicious Web sites.

Line Taiwan added that if users have any other questions, they can communicate them to Line customer service via the problem-reporting function. Additionally, if people come across a suspicious Web address, they can also report it instantly via the reporting function. Line asks users to follow three fraud-prevention steps, namely “do not share, seek verification, report” to safeguard their rights and interests as well as those of other users. The correct Web address for Line’s official Web site is https://line.me. If “line” is followed by letters other than “me,” it may take you to a fake Web site, so do not click on it.

A screen grab made around Aug. 20 shows Google ads leading to genuine and counterfeit Line messenger Web sites. 約八月二十日所擷取的圖中，顯示導向真與假 Line 網站的Google廣告。 Photo: Liberty Times, composed from MyGoPen and EPA 圖擷自MyGoPen、歐新社，自由時報合成

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

《MyGoPen》查核平台指出，近日網路上出現仿冒的Line官方網站，騙取民眾下載Windows版的最新版本。不但網頁設計與原版一模一樣，更投放Google廣告增加其真實性，並企圖盜取Line用戶帳號密碼和資訊，並誘導民眾下載不明的惡意檔案。

針對網路傳言，「Line Taiwan」上週一提供官方聲明澄清，Line長期關注網路資安議題，近期發現有不肖業者偽冒Line官方網站，Line也再次呼籲用戶切勿點選不明網址，或在不明網站上輸入個人帳號密碼。

「Line Taiwan」也表示，若使用者有其他疑問，可以透過問題反應表向Line客服反應。另外，如發現可疑網址，亦可透過檢舉功能即時舉報。「Line Taiwan」請用戶以「不分享、求證確認、檢舉」防詐三步驟保障自身及其他用戶的權益。Line的官方網站網址為https://line.me，如果「line」後面有「me」以外的其他字母，可能會導向假冒的網站，民眾切勿點擊。

（自由時報）