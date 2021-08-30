SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Burglars are supposed to be quiet (1/5) 小偷應該是不聲不響的 （一）

A: Did you hear that?

B: Did I hear what? I was fast asleep. You woke me up.

A: That strange sound. Listen: I can still hear it. It’s a kind of scraping sound, like fingernails scratching on a wall.

A sleeping woman. 沈睡中的女子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Are you trying to freak me out? Yes, I can hear that now. Go and see what it is.

A: You go and see what it is. Why should I be the one to go out there?

A: 你聽到了嗎？

B: 聽到什麼啊？我剛睡死了，你把我吵醒了。

A: 那個奇怪的聲音啊！你聽，那個聲音還在，像刮擦的聲音，好像是用指甲在抓牆壁。

B: 你在嚇我嗎？喔對，我現在聽到了，你去看看那是什麼東西。

A: 你去看啦！幹嘛叫我去？

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)