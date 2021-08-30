A: Did you hear that?
B: Did I hear what? I was fast asleep. You woke me up.
A: That strange sound. Listen: I can still hear it. It’s a kind of scraping sound, like fingernails scratching on a wall.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Are you trying to freak me out? Yes, I can hear that now. Go and see what it is.
A: You go and see what it is. Why should I be the one to go out there?
A: 你聽到了嗎？
B: 聽到什麼啊？我剛睡死了，你把我吵醒了。
A: 那個奇怪的聲音啊！你聽，那個聲音還在，像刮擦的聲音，好像是用指甲在抓牆壁。
B: 你在嚇我嗎？喔對，我現在聽到了，你去看看那是什麼東西。
A: 你去看啦！幹嘛叫我去？
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Highly-anticipated Taiwanese drama “Seqalu: Formosa 1867” has caused a buzz since its Aug. 14 premiere on Public Television Service (PTS), breaking PTS’ all-time debut ratings record for a drama in 21 years. Starring Golden Bell-winning actor Chris Wu and actress Jenny Wen, the show has also topped several streaming platforms, including Line TV, myVideo and MOD. Directed by Tsao Jui-yuan, the historical epic has been adapted from doctor-turned-writer Chen Yao-chang’s novel “Kui Lei Hua.” The story is set in the mid-1800s, when the US merchant ship “Rover” struck a reef near self-governing Seqalu in today’s Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township. Due to
A: My friend said that he worked on a night market stand selling spring couplets, but he hardly sold any in any given night, because he was uncomfortable calling out for customers. B: Ha, you have to have the right personality if you’re going to sell things. Some people just haven’t got what it takes, or they haven’t had to learn it through their own hard work. A: I’ve also thought about doing food deliveries, but then I thought it would be really difficult, as I’d have to be out in all weathers, and the roads can be dangerous, so in the
A: I told my father that I wanted a part-time job, but no dice. He just dismissed the idea out of hand. What a pain. B: What’s the problem if his kid wants to go out and earn a bit of money? A: I guess it’s that old idea that you have to study if you want to make something of yourself. If this continues, I’m going to end up a real bookworm. B: You know, you’re really lucky: your parents make sure you’re clothed and fed. My family is really poor, so I had to go out looking