SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: My friend said that he worked on a night market stand selling spring couplets, but he hardly sold any in any given night, because he was uncomfortable calling out for customers. B: Ha, you have to have the right personality if you’re going to sell things. Some people just haven’t got what it takes, or they haven’t had to learn it through their own hard work. A: I’ve also thought about doing food deliveries, but then I thought it would be really difficult, as I’d have to be out in all weathers, and the roads can be dangerous, so in the