SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I take my coffee black (1/5) 我喜歡黑咖啡(一)

A: Wow. That coffee smells great! I could smell it even before I walked through the door.

B: Not bad, eh? I’ve been sorting through the storage room the last few days, and I came across a coffee machine I had bought, and pulled it out.

A: Hmm, and you’ve given this room a thorough clean. Together with the coffee aroma, it has taken on a distinct hipster vibe!

Coffee beans and a grinder. 咖啡豆與研磨機。 Photo: Pixabay 照片:Pixabay

B: We don’t need to go out: the house is like a coffee shop now.

A: So, what’s on the menu? Americano? Cappuccino? Latte? How about an espresso?

B: You can have whatever your heart desires!

A: 哇,咖啡好香喔!我還沒進門,就聞到了!

B: 不錯吧?我這幾天整理儲藏室,發現以前買的咖啡機,就拿出來用。

A: 嗯,而且你把屋子打掃得窗明几淨,配上咖啡香,忽然整個好有文青的味道喔!

B: 我們不用出門,家裡就是咖啡廳了。

A: 那請問你提供什麼咖啡呢?美式咖啡,卡布奇諾,拿鐵,還是義式濃縮咖啡?

B: 任君選擇!

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.