SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I take my coffee black (1/5) 我喜歡黑咖啡（一）

A: Wow. That coffee smells great! I could smell it even before I walked through the door.

B: Not bad, eh? I’ve been sorting through the storage room the last few days, and I came across a coffee machine I had bought, and pulled it out.

A: Hmm, and you’ve given this room a thorough clean. Together with the coffee aroma, it has taken on a distinct hipster vibe!

Coffee beans and a grinder. 咖啡豆與研磨機。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: We don’t need to go out: the house is like a coffee shop now.

A: So, what’s on the menu? Americano? Cappuccino? Latte? How about an espresso?

B: You can have whatever your heart desires!

A: 哇，咖啡好香喔！我還沒進門，就聞到了！

B: 不錯吧？我這幾天整理儲藏室，發現以前買的咖啡機，就拿出來用。

A: 嗯，而且你把屋子打掃得窗明几淨，配上咖啡香，忽然整個好有文青的味道喔！

B: 我們不用出門，家裡就是咖啡廳了。

A: 那請問你提供什麼咖啡呢？美式咖啡，卡布奇諾，拿鐵，還是義式濃縮咖啡？

B: 任君選擇！

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.