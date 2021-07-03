SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why won’t my computer start? (1/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（一） A: God! Why won’t my computer start? B: Have you plugged it in? A: Of course I have! What kind of idiot do you take me for? The cursor is stuck in the top left corner of the screen, it’s been ages and it’s just not responding. B: Try moving the mouse around, or press a key, see if that does anything. A: It’s not doing anything [sobs]. I do everything on the computer, if the computer’s broken, my whole world will fall apart! B: Poor you! It must be awful for you. A: 天哪！為什麼我的電腦打不開？ B: 你插頭插上了嗎？ A: