Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
As debate around the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continues to swirl and reports of cases of blood clotting and other symptoms in people who have taken the vaccine appear in the media, a degree of panic has spread among the public. In recent days, information that recommends drinking vinegar to prevent blood clotting allegedly caused by the vaccine has gone viral online. Taiwan FactCheck Center has interviewed a number of doctors to ascertain whether there is any truth to the claim. The doctors interviewed all refuted the claim and said that there is currently no medicine, food or beverage known to
Why won’t my computer start? (1/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（一） A: God! Why won’t my computer start? B: Have you plugged it in? A: Of course I have! What kind of idiot do you take me for? The cursor is stuck in the top left corner of the screen, it’s been ages and it’s just not responding. B: Try moving the mouse around, or press a key, see if that does anything. A: It’s not doing anything [sobs]. I do everything on the computer, if the computer’s broken, my whole world will fall apart! B: Poor you! It must be awful for you. A: 天哪！為什麼我的電腦打不開？ B: 你插頭插上了嗎？ A:
With so many people staying at home to beat the COVID-19 outbreak, dallying with plants and flowers has become the latest trend. Potted plants like Swiss cheese plants, succulents and yew plum pines are all very popular and are becoming a new favorite for people to spend time on at home, and they are selling briskly both online and in physical stores. The level 3 epidemic prevention measures are causing people to go out less than usual, so many of us have no choice but to stay at home watching TV and following drama series. Potted plants have also become a
Who’s the most popular Chinese-language singer on YouTube? As his 2019 hit “What’s Wrong” crossed 100 million views on June 17, singer Eric Chou has become the only artist with four singles crossing the 100-million benchmark. His other three YouTube megahits include: “The Distance of Love,” “How Have You Been” and “The Chaos After You,” which just reached 100 million hits on May 17. Taiwanese singer Jay Chou as well as Hong Kong singer GEM boast three smash hits that both reached 100 million views on YouTube, while Taiwanese rock band Mayday and Singaporean singer JJ Lin each have two 100-million