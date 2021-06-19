SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why don’t we make some egg fried rice? (2/5) 我們來做蛋炒飯好了！（二） A: If we’re going to make fried rice, should we cook some rice, which will be fresher? Then we won’t need to use the rice left over from yesterday. B: It’s better to use rice from the day before to make egg fried rice. It helps with the separation of the grains. If you use freshly cooked rice, the grains stick together. A: Oh, I see. So long as it all works out in the end. B: And there’s a bundle of green onions in the fridge. Could you fetch it, wash it and chop it up? A: Wow,