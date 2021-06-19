Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
A: Ah, I was going to make zongzi for this year’s Dragon Boat Festival, but I think I’m going to have to shelve those plans, because of the pandemic. B: Yeah, if you want to buy the ingredients and the bamboo leaves, you’ll need to go to a traditional wet market and risk the crowds. We should probably just do as we’ve been told and stay home. A: We have a bit of leftover rice in the fridge, and some dishes we didn’t finish from the last couple of days. Do we need to cook anything new today? B:
San Francisco may have become the first major American city to hit herd immunity to the coronavirus, experts say. San Francisco is still recording a small number of coronavirus cases, about 13.7 per day, said Dr George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at University of California San Francisco, but they don’t appear to be gaining enough of a foothold in the population to trigger wider outbreaks. “That is what herd immunity looks like,” Rutherford said. “You’re going to have single cases, but they’re not going to propagate out.” Health officials still lack agreement on exactly what percentage of the population must
Spring and summertime in Taiwan is gestation time for many different species of bats. Bats like to choose secluded areas with access to plenty of food in which to perch during gestation. Taipei Zoo is home to many Japanese house bats — a common sight in big cities — but signs of the much rarer Formosan woolly horseshoe bat can also be found in many places within the zoo. Researchers at the zoo were recently fortunate enough to observe first-hand an infant Formosan woolly horseshoe bat’s development as it went through the process of learning to look after itself independently. According
Why don’t we make some egg fried rice? (2/5) 我們來做蛋炒飯好了！（二） A: If we’re going to make fried rice, should we cook some rice, which will be fresher? Then we won’t need to use the rice left over from yesterday. B: It’s better to use rice from the day before to make egg fried rice. It helps with the separation of the grains. If you use freshly cooked rice, the grains stick together. A: Oh, I see. So long as it all works out in the end. B: And there’s a bundle of green onions in the fridge. Could you fetch it, wash it and chop it up? A: Wow,