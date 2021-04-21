Adapted from 2014 South Korean blockbuster “Man in Love,” a Taiwanese black comedy of the same name, smashed the box office on April 11, overtaking “Gatao — The Last Stray” as this year’s best-selling Taiwanese film in just 11 days by grossing over NT$160 million (US$5.6 million).
Starring actor Roy Chiu and actress Ann Hsu, “Man in Love” tells the bittersweet romance of a debt collector who falls in love with the person he has been sent to collect the debt from. It is the first feature film by music video director Yin Chen-hao, who has added a variety of grassroots elements and traditional food to the movie to stir the collective memories of the audience.
Meanwhile, after being postponed for months by the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korean sci-fi film “Seo Bok” finally hit the screen in Taiwan last week, three days before its global release. Starring Korean superstars Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum, the film revolves around Seo Bok, the first human clone, who holds the secret to eternal life. This highly-anticipated movie could yet shake the throne of “Man in Love.”
Photo courtesy of Calendar Studios Co. 照片：金盞花大影業提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
台灣的黑色喜劇《當男人戀愛時》，改編自南韓二○一四年熱門電影《不標準情人》，該片四月十一日打破票房紀錄，只花了十一天就大賣超過一億六千萬（五百多萬美元），取代《角頭－浪流連》成為今年最賣座國片。
《當男人戀愛時》由演員邱澤、許瑋甯主演，是關於討債者愛上負債人的苦樂參半的故事，亦是音樂錄影帶導演殷振豪的首部劇情長片，他在片中還加入各式的本土元素及傳統小吃，以喚起觀眾共同記憶。
Photo courtesy of CatchPlay 照片：威望國際娛樂提供
受武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）影響，南韓科幻大片《永生戰》在延遲數月之後，上週終於提早全球三天搶先在台上檔。該片由南韓兩大男神孔劉、朴寶劍主演，劇情圍繞在世上首位複製人「徐福」身上，因為他掌握著人類永生的秘密，在上映前即備受期待，可望挑戰《當男人戀愛時》票房冠軍寶座。
（台北時報張聖恩）
