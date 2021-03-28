Taiwan’s officially-endorsed “Lego master” Huang Yen-chih has used more than 200,000 Lego bricks and spent three months to piece together an eye-catching landscape of Taichung’s famous Gaomei Wetlands. He also used 2,000 Lego Minifigures to create a replica of Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, conjuring up a brand-new toy experience.
To celebrate the opening of Taichung’s first authorized Lego store — the nation’s second — Lego Taiwan invited Huang to create a “Lego wall” of the city’s landscapes within the new Lego store, which is located in Taichung’s Top City department store. After a great deal of discussion, the city’s Gaomei Wetlands, which has been praised as one of the “Six Heavenly Realms of the World,” was chosen from among dozens of Taichung landmarks to be the store’s centerpiece Lego design.
Huang spent three months and used more than 200,000 bricks to create a landscape depicting the Gaomei Wetlands during sunset and employed a multi-colored layering technique to create the effect of a watercolor painting’s rendering of a golden sun melting into the night sky. Huang was even able to simulate the gradations of sunlight reflected on the water’s surface, as well as scenes of parents and children playing together, demonstrating that the humble Lego brick can be elevated to an art form.
Photo: Su Meng-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報蘇孟娟
To recreate the atmosphere of Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium full of players and spectators, Huang used more than 2,000 Lego Minifigures. The stands are packed full of enthusiastic baseball fans and there is a scoreboard made from Lego bricks, creating a unique and eye-catching model of the stadium.
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
超吸睛！樂高認證大師黃彥智應邀利用逾二十萬片樂高，費時三個月拼出台中知名觀光景點「樂高牌高美溼地」，更運用兩千樂高小人打造台中洲際棒球場，玩出「玩具新視界」。
配合樂高全國「唯二」授權專賣店進駐台中，設在台中大遠百的中部首間樂高授權專賣店，也打造「台中限定」店裝特色，邀黃彥智以台中景觀設計樂高牆，幾經討論從數十個台中地景精挑細選後，選定享有「世界六大天空之境」讚譽的高美溼地作為台中店的店景主設計。
黃彥智費時三個月時間設計，利用超過二十萬片樂高積木，設計出「夕陽下的高美溼地」。利用不同色彩堆疊，完成如水彩渲染的黃金夕陽，加上倒映在溼地上的漸層光感，畫中並有親子遊玩場景，呈現樂高拼裝藝術。
此外，他另組設台中洲際棒球場，為呈現球場的爆滿運動人氣，更利用逾兩千個樂高造型小人偶打造，看台上湧入滿場的熱情球迷，加上計分板是用積木顆粒拼裝，特色積木造景也很吸睛。
（自由時報蘇孟娟）
The gods will protect us (1/5) 神明會保佑我們的（一） A: I’ve been dumped, and I have no idea why. B: Don’t worry about it, the next one will be nicer. A: And the pile of lottery tickets I just spent my savings on has gone up in smoke! Things really aren’t going my way, are they? B: It would be fine if you’d just saved your money, instead of trying to make a fast buck. A: Whatever. I’m off to the temple to pray. And you’re coming with me. A: 我被甩了，這整件事真的是莫名其妙！ B: 沒關係，下一個會更好。 A: 而且我前陣子買的一大堆彩券全都槓龜了，我存了好久的錢欸！你說我是不是運勢太差了？ B: 你如果把錢好好存起來就沒事了，不要只想著投機取巧。 A: 我不管，你陪我到廟裡拜拜啦！ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
At the beginning of April, there will be a long weekend for Qingming Festival (Tomb Sweeping Day) and Children’s Day. Many people will go out for pleasure trips or tomb sweeping, and when they do, they should guard against mosquitos and other bugs. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the high season for chiggers, which can transmit scrub typhus, is approaching. Scrub typhus cases occur all year round in Taiwan, but every year the number of reported cases starts to rise from April to May, peaking in June to July, with more cases in Hualien, Taitung and the outlying
The gods will protect us (4/5) 神明會保佑我們的（四） A: When I was sleeping a while ago, I felt that there was something pressing down on my chest. Do you think it was a ghost? B: Wow, how spooky! Why didn’t you say so at the time? A: Hey, the door opened. B: There’s nobody there! And there isn’t a draft! Let’s skedaddle! A: There’s not a lot we can do about it now, and the gods will protect us. B: Go and have a look, and see what’s there! A: 我剛剛睡著了，感覺有東西壓在我胸口，是不是「鬼壓床」啊？ B: 哇好可怕喔！你怎麼不早說？ A: 咦，門開了。 B: 而且沒有人進來！也沒有風！我們還是趕快跑吧！ A: 既來之則安之，神明會保佑我們的。 B: 那你去看看到底是什麼東西！ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: