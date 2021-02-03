Prada drops actress Zheng Shuang over babies abandonment scandal 鄭爽代孕棄子 醜聞延燒 遭全面封殺！

The surrogacy scandal involving Chinese actress Zheng Shuang continues to snowball on social media, as her ex-boyfriend Zhang Heng exposed more evidence recently about her abandoning their two children born via surrogacy. The scandal erupted on Jan. 18, as Zhang released a conversation recorded after they split, in which Zheng cruelly suggested either aborting or abandoning the babies before they were born.

Under huge criticism, Italian luxury brand Prada quickly announced the next day its decision to cut all ties with the actress, just nine days after appointing her as an endorser. China’s National Radio and Television Administration followed shortly by declaring that it will “never give a chance for those who have committed scandals and misdeeds to show their faces.”

In addition, the controversy has now caused a debate over surrogacy. While surrogacy is illegal in China, those paying for such services overseas could not be charged under Chinese laws. However, Zheng’s abandonment of her children is subject to the jurisdiction of Chinese laws.

Chinese actress Zheng Shuang is seen on a cover of a fashion magazine at a local newsstand in Beijing, China, on Jan. 20. 中國女星鄭爽登上一本時尚雜誌封面，一月二十日攝於中國北京當地書報攤。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

中國人氣女星鄭爽爆出代孕棄子醜聞，她的前男友張恒近日舉證她遺棄他們透過代孕生的兩名子女，讓新聞在社群網站上持續延燒。而這起醜聞在一月十八日爆發，當時張恒公布他們分手後的錄音對話，顯示鄭爽曾殘酷地說，要將尚未出生的兩名嬰兒流產或棄養。

在巨大批評聲浪之下，義大利精品普拉達於次日宣布，立即和鄭爽解除一切合作關係，該公司在此九天前才剛指定她為品牌代言人。中國的國家廣播電視總局隨後亦宣布封殺她，並痛批：「我們不會為醜聞劣跡者提供發聲露臉的機會和平台。」

這次爭議也引發對代孕的辯論，代孕生子在中國算是違法行為，在海外接受付費代孕服務則不受國內法規範。然而鄭爽惡意遺棄子女的部分，仍屬於中國法律的管轄範圍內。

(台北時報張聖恩)