A: You see that blue leather jacket over there? I’ve tried it on already, and it fits snugly. Even the arms are the right length. There’s no way I could justify the expense, though.
B: Why not? If you like it, if it suits you, you should buy it. At least ask what kind of discount they’re offering.
A: You can tell by the quality that it’s going to cost an arm and a leg. But it’s not the price. All of my leather jackets go moldy in this city.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Ah, it’ll be OK. Taipei is really humid, but just keep the apartment air conditioned or keep the jacket in a dry cabinet. And make sure you wipe off any excess moisture before you put it away.
A: I’ve tried all of those. Still, I find owning a leather jacket is like fighting a losing battle against mold.
A: 你看到那邊那件藍色皮夾克沒？我已經試穿過了，真的好合身，就連袖子的長度也剛剛好。可是我沒辦法說服自己付這麼高的價錢。
B: 為什麼？如果你喜歡，如果它很適合你，你就應該要買。起碼問一下有什麼折扣。
A: 你看這品質，就會知道它貴得要命。不過這不是因為價格，而是因為在這個城市，我所有的皮夾克都發霉了。
B: 啊，沒關係的啦！台北是很潮濕，可是只要公寓有空調，或是把夾克放在防潮箱就可以啦。還有，記得先把水氣擦乾再收起來。
A: 這些方法我都試過了。可是我還是覺得要擁有一件皮夾克就好像是在跟黴菌抗戰，而且註定會戰敗。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“Justify the expense/cost an arm and a leg”
These are both phrases related to expenditure of money. If we feel something is too expensive, we can say it will cost an arm and a leg. If we want to emphasize that it is too expensive for our own means, we say we cannot justify the expense.
As the nation experiences the first domestic case of COVID-19 since April and the epidemic prevention level is raised once again, Taiwanese need to protect themselves with masks and hand sanitizer at all times. One mask manufacturer is promoting a themed set of “protective sacred mountain” masks featuring 10 of the nation’s famed baiyue, or 100 peaks, including Jade Mountain, Snow Mountain and Mount Nanhu. The masks have so far been a roaring success, with the company selling 100,000 masks on the first day. Acenature Biotechnology Co managing director Lai Ming-yi says that masks are protecting Taiwan like sacred Jade Mountain
Several new measures will be in place from the coming New Year’s Day to benefit the public, with the Executive Yuan announcing on Thursday the following seven new measures: The minimum monthly wage will be increased from NT$23,800 to NT$24,000, and the hourly wage will increase from the current NT$158 to NT$160, a change that will affect about 2.08 million workers. The farmers’ pensions system will also be launched, in which the government will match the amount farmers pay into their monthly pension payments, to be deposited directly into the farmers’ personal pension account. Farmers paying into their pensions for a
On Dec. 10, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the list of names of 18 astronauts who will take part in the Artemis moon-landing program. US Vice President Mike Pence, who is also chairman of the National Space Council, introduced the 18 astronauts at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The astronauts, half of whom are women, will soon commence training for the Artemis moon-landing program. One of them is 47-year-old male astronaut Kjell Lindgren, who was born in Taipei on Jan. 23, 1973 to a Taiwanese mother and a Swedish father. He emigrated with his family to
It’s a long way down (5/5) 底下可是萬丈深淵（五） A: While you were spending half an hour taking artistic photographs of that craggy outcrop, I was talking to that hiker over there. He said we should probably head back. B: What do you mean? I remember this path goes on for ages yet, and it’s only 2 o’clock. A: For starters, he said that the path this side of the suspension bridge we just crossed is more difficult, and you actually need a permit for it. B: Whoops. I didn’t realize that. A: He also said that, because it’s December, the light will start