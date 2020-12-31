SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you spent your triple stimulus vouchers yet? (4/5) 你用三倍券了沒？（四）

A: You see that blue leather jacket over there? I’ve tried it on already, and it fits snugly. Even the arms are the right length. There’s no way I could justify the expense, though.

B: Why not? If you like it, if it suits you, you should buy it. At least ask what kind of discount they’re offering.

A: You can tell by the quality that it’s going to cost an arm and a leg. But it’s not the price. All of my leather jackets go moldy in this city.

Colored fabric arranged on a rack in a clothing store. 布店中掛在架上的彩色布匹。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Ah, it’ll be OK. Taipei is really humid, but just keep the apartment air conditioned or keep the jacket in a dry cabinet. And make sure you wipe off any excess moisture before you put it away.

A: I’ve tried all of those. Still, I find owning a leather jacket is like fighting a losing battle against mold.

A: 你看到那邊那件藍色皮夾克沒？我已經試穿過了，真的好合身，就連袖子的長度也剛剛好。可是我沒辦法說服自己付這麼高的價錢。

B: 為什麼？如果你喜歡，如果它很適合你，你就應該要買。起碼問一下有什麼折扣。

A: 你看這品質，就會知道它貴得要命。不過這不是因為價格，而是因為在這個城市，我所有的皮夾克都發霉了。

B: 啊，沒關係的啦！台北是很潮濕，可是只要公寓有空調，或是把夾克放在防潮箱就可以啦。還有，記得先把水氣擦乾再收起來。

A: 這些方法我都試過了。可是我還是覺得要擁有一件皮夾克就好像是在跟黴菌抗戰，而且註定會戰敗。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

