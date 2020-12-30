Pop diva Chang Hui-mei, better known as A-mei, is to stage a free concert in her hometown Taitung County on New Year’s Eve. Originally, A-mei, of the Aboriginal Puyuma people, is from the county’s Beinan Township. The concert scheduled at Taitung Seashore Park will be her first show in nearly one year, and will be broadcast live on TVBS and online.
The year-end celebration will start with a DJ show at 3pm tomorrow, followed by performances of various artists, and A-mei will take the stage at 9:30pm. She will lead the New Year countdown at midnight with a fireworks display. The concert will proceed under a real-name system, and over 50,000 fans have already registered.
Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center stresses that participants must wear a mask throughout such celebrations, and must not eat or drink except for the purpose of staying hydrated. People who are experiencing suspected symptoms — including a fever, respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, and experience changes in their senses of smell and taste — must not participate in such events.
Photo courtesy of Universal Music Taiwan 照片：台灣環球唱片提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
流行天后張惠妹（阿妹）於除夕夜，將在家鄉台東舉辦免費演唱會。身為原住民卑南族人，阿妹出生自台東縣卑南鄉。這場在「台東海濱公園」的演唱會，將是她近一年來首次公開表演，並將在TVBS和線上轉播。
這場跨年演唱會將在明日下午三點由DJ秀揭開序幕，多組藝人將輪番開唱，阿妹預計約在晚間九點半登台，並在午夜時帶領大家一起倒數，之後還有特別煙火秀。活動採「實名制」，目前已有五萬多人在線上登記。
中央流行疫情指揮中心針對跨年防疫則強調，參與者應全程佩戴口罩，除補充水分外，禁止飲食。有疑似症狀的民眾——包括發燒、呼吸道症狀、腹瀉、嗅味覺異常等等——不得參加相關活動。
（台北時報張聖恩）
As the nation experiences the first domestic case of COVID-19 since April and the epidemic prevention level is raised once again, Taiwanese need to protect themselves with masks and hand sanitizer at all times. One mask manufacturer is promoting a themed set of “protective sacred mountain” masks featuring 10 of the nation’s famed baiyue, or 100 peaks, including Jade Mountain, Snow Mountain and Mount Nanhu. The masks have so far been a roaring success, with the company selling 100,000 masks on the first day. Acenature Biotechnology Co managing director Lai Ming-yi says that masks are protecting Taiwan like sacred Jade Mountain
Several new measures will be in place from the coming New Year’s Day to benefit the public, with the Executive Yuan announcing on Thursday the following seven new measures: The minimum monthly wage will be increased from NT$23,800 to NT$24,000, and the hourly wage will increase from the current NT$158 to NT$160, a change that will affect about 2.08 million workers. The farmers’ pensions system will also be launched, in which the government will match the amount farmers pay into their monthly pension payments, to be deposited directly into the farmers’ personal pension account. Farmers paying into their pensions for a
A: I saw a sign back there, warning you to keep a look out for falling rocks. B: Huh? If a boulder came crashing down, it would be over so quickly, you wouldn’t have time to get out of the way. A: You would be a goner for sure. Look at the huge dents on those metal railings on the side of the path. B: Stop! I heard a scattering sound of small rocks falling down on the path just ahead. A: I don’t think they would be anything to worry about. B: Yes, but I
On Dec. 10, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the list of names of 18 astronauts who will take part in the Artemis moon-landing program. US Vice President Mike Pence, who is also chairman of the National Space Council, introduced the 18 astronauts at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The astronauts, half of whom are women, will soon commence training for the Artemis moon-landing program. One of them is 47-year-old male astronaut Kjell Lindgren, who was born in Taipei on Jan. 23, 1973 to a Taiwanese mother and a Swedish father. He emigrated with his family to