A-mei to stage free New Year’s Eve concert 流行天后阿妹 跨年演唱會嗨爆台東

Pop diva Chang Hui-mei, better known as A-mei, is to stage a free concert in her hometown Taitung County on New Year’s Eve. Originally, A-mei, of the Aboriginal Puyuma people, is from the county’s Beinan Township. The concert scheduled at Taitung Seashore Park will be her first show in nearly one year, and will be broadcast live on TVBS and online.

The year-end celebration will start with a DJ show at 3pm tomorrow, followed by performances of various artists, and A-mei will take the stage at 9:30pm. She will lead the New Year countdown at midnight with a fireworks display. The concert will proceed under a real-name system, and over 50,000 fans have already registered.

Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center stresses that participants must wear a mask throughout such celebrations, and must not eat or drink except for the purpose of staying hydrated. People who are experiencing suspected symptoms — including a fever, respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, and experience changes in their senses of smell and taste — must not participate in such events.

Pop diva A-mei is pictured in this promotional photo released in 2018. 流行天后阿妹在前年發布的宣傳照中。 Photo courtesy of Universal Music Taiwan 照片：台灣環球唱片提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

流行天后張惠妹（阿妹）於除夕夜，將在家鄉台東舉辦免費演唱會。身為原住民卑南族人，阿妹出生自台東縣卑南鄉。這場在「台東海濱公園」的演唱會，將是她近一年來首次公開表演，並將在TVBS和線上轉播。

這場跨年演唱會將在明日下午三點由DJ秀揭開序幕，多組藝人將輪番開唱，阿妹預計約在晚間九點半登台，並在午夜時帶領大家一起倒數，之後還有特別煙火秀。活動採「實名制」，目前已有五萬多人在線上登記。

中央流行疫情指揮中心針對跨年防疫則強調，參與者應全程佩戴口罩，除補充水分外，禁止飲食。有疑似症狀的民眾——包括發燒、呼吸道症狀、腹瀉、嗅味覺異常等等——不得參加相關活動。

（台北時報張聖恩）