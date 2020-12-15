Analgesic plasters should not be worn for too long 食藥署：痠痛貼布不宜貼太久

When people get backaches or sore feet, they usually go visit a pharmacy to buy analgesic plasters as a remedy. Some people say that the longer you wear an analgesic plaster, the better it will work, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that plasters should not be worn for more than six hours.

The FDA says that the main ingredients of analgesic plasters are methyl salicylate, capsaicin, menthol or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The pain-relieving ingredients of analgesic plasters act by absorption through the skin. If they are worn for too long, it may cause too much of these medications to be absorbed, and if your skin is sealed in airtight conditions for a long time it may also become reddened and swollen or itchy.

There are many kinds of plaster available, some of them containing pure Chinese herbal medicine, while others contain drugs with anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. To reduce inflammation and relieve pain, people should choose plasters that contain ingredients such as diclofenac, indomethacin, flurbiprofen, piroxicam and ketoprofen, which may be a bit more effective than those that contain simple substances such as menthol, methyl salicylate, capsaicin and camphor. People who often have allergic reactions should pay special attention as to whether they contain any ingredients they may have a reaction to.

A pharmacist advises a customer about how to treat her lower and upper back pain. 藥師輔導客人如何治療腰痠背痛。 Photo courtesy of Watsons 照片：屈臣氏提供

The FDA says that people should consult a physician or pharmacist before using analgesic plasters and follow the usage and dose indicated on the box or information leaflet. Never exceed the recommended amount and time of application. You should also wipe dry any sweat before applying patches and make sure that you do not wear them for more than six hours. Avoid applying patches to any area of skin where there are open wounds, rashes or ulcers. If you often have allergic reactions to medicines, it is best to test them on a small area of skin before use, and you should stop using them immediately in case of any adverse reactions such as rash, reddening, swelling or itching. You should seek medical attention if your pain is not relieved after prolonged use.

The KingNet Web site also reminds patients who are allergic to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory and analgesic drugs or suffer from induced asthma attacks that they must not use analgesic plasters. It also says that one must not use too many analgesic plasters — two or three patches per day at most — otherwise it could be harmful to one’s health.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

腰痠背痛或腳痠，大家習慣到藥局買痠痛貼布來治療。民眾謠傳痠痛貼布貼越久，效果越好，但食品藥物管理署澄清：最多不要超過六小時。

食藥署表示，痠痛貼布主要成分為冬綠油、辣椒素、薄荷腦或非類固醇消炎止痛藥。痠痛貼布的止痛成分是經由皮膚吸收而產生作用，黏貼時間過長，藥量可能會吸收過多，皮膚在長期密不透氣的情況下也容易產生紅腫癢的狀況。

市面上貼布種類眾多，包含純中藥、消炎止痛等功能。如果想消炎止痛，民眾應選擇含有diclofenac、indomethacin、flurbiprofen、piroxicam及ketoprofen等成分的貼布，療效可能會比單純只含薄荷、冬青油、辣椒素、樟腦等類型的貼布好一些；而容易過敏的人，也要特別注意是否有不能碰的成份。

食藥署提醒，使用痠痛貼布前請先諮詢醫師或藥師，依照藥品外盒或是說明書標示的用法用量，切勿自行增加使用量及使用時間。且應擦去汗水後再使用，並注意使用的時間不宜超過六小時。皮膚有傷口、濕疹、潰瘍等部位應避免使用貼布。若對藥品易有過敏反應，使用前最好先做小面積皮膚測試，使用後有起疹子、紅腫、發癢等現象應立即停用，持續使用疼痛仍未緩解應就醫。

國家網路醫藥也提醒，對非類固醇性消炎鎮痛劑會產生過敏，或會產生誘發性喘息發作之患者不能使用痠痛貼布。此外，痠痛貼布不可過量，一天最多兩、三片，否則可能危害健康。

(自由時報)