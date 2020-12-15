A: Christmas for me is very different to your Lunar New Year vacation. For one thing, it only really lasts for one day.
B: That’s a big difference. If I spend time with my father over the break, I’ll be on the road with him for almost a week. My extended family is dotted around the country. We’ll have to travel to at least two cities.
A: I have five siblings, two of whom are married with kids. The married ones usually just spend Christmas with their immediate families. They sometimes visit my parents’ house to say hi. Some years they don’t bother.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Do they live quite far from your parents?
A: No, but that still doesn’t mean they’ll visit on Christmas day. The unmarried ones will generally spend the day with my parents. My youngest brother still lives at home, anyway.
A: 我過聖誕節跟你過春節假期是很不一樣的。聖誕節只有一天，這是其中一點。
B: 這就有很大的不同。如果我春節假期去陪我爸，就幾乎是一整個禮拜都要跟他一起到處跑。我們的親戚住在國內各地，所以我們得要去至少兩個城市。
A: 我有五個兄弟姊妹，其中兩個已經結婚有小孩了。結婚的通常只跟他們小家庭一起過節。他們有時候會來我爸媽家探望，也有幾年懶得來。
B: 他們住得離你爸媽家遠嗎？
A: 不遠哪，可是這並不表示他們會在聖誕節當天來訪。沒結婚的通常會在聖誕節當天陪我爸媽過節。反正我最小的弟弟還住在家裡。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“on the road”
To be “on the road” means to be traveling for a long period of time. The exact duration depends on the context.
Children who play video games won’t turn out bad and may even attain fame and fortune through the virtual world. Hu Shuo-chieh, who goes by the name of “SwordArt,” has signed a record-breaking US$6 million (approximately NT$173 million) contract. Hu’s salary is believed to be higher than the previous record held by a League of Legends championship player. Born in Taiwan, Hu is only 23 years old. According to reporting by the Washington Post, US-based professional esports organization Team SoloMid (TSM) has shelled out an unprecedented amount of money to sign Taiwan’s top League of Legends player onto a two-year contract
If you were to choose the most predominant word for this year, which word would it be? Early this month, the authoritative Merriam-Webster Dictionary announced “pandemic” as its word of the year. According to AP, when the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, searches for the word “pandemic” on the site spiked. Dictionary.com has also named “pandemic” its word of the year. The word is defined by the Web site as a disease “prevalent throughout an entire country, continent, or the whole world; epidemic over a large area.” In mid-November, Collins Dictionary picked “lockdown” as its
A: Anyway, she became disillusioned with cooking. B: So what happened when they got to Japan? Did your mother run around trying out all the unfamiliar food, like a kid in a candy store? Did your father almost starve, refusing to eat anything that wasn’t British food? A: Quite the opposite, in fact. One day, I took them to a fancy kaiseki restaurant. B: That must have been expensive. Kaiseki restaurants are where they serve traditional multi-course meals, with wonderful surroundings, meticulously prepared dishes and attentive service, aren’t they? A: Spot on. And dad was having the time of his life, trying
A: The flight wasn’t the biggest challenge for them when they visited Japan. Japanese food is very different from the diet they were accustomed to in the UK. B: I can imagine. So they didn’t get on with Japanese cuisine? A: Well, it was weird. I always thought my mother was the more adventurous of the two when it came to food. B: She would always choose the more exotic items on the menu when you went out to eat in the UK? A: It wasn’t that. We didn’t eat out often. When they were first married, mother made an effort to cook