SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Will you be spending Christmas with your family? (1/5) 你會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？（一）

A: I can’t believe we’re already halfway through December! Time seems to pass more quickly the older I get.

B: Will you be spending Christmas with your family this year?

A: You know I won’t! I can’t go home until the pandemic eases up. Why do you ask?

As the Lunar New Year break begins, traffic jams start to form on the freeway as people travel home on Feb. 1 last year to be with their families. 農曆新年連續假期開始，台北市二○一九年二月一日傍晚返鄉車潮逐漸湧現，導致高速公路周邊路段塞車 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: Well, Lunar New Year is approaching. I’m thinking of telling my family that I will be too busy to spend time with them this year.

A: I’m sure your father will understand. You have to go so far and there are always so many people traveling at the same time. He will be disappointed if you’re not there with him, though.

B: What’s it like in your country? Are people expected to spend Christmas with the family? Will your family miss you if you can’t make it back this year?

A: 真不敢相信十二月已經過了一半了！年紀越大，時間好像就過得越快。

B: 你今年會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？

A: 你是明知故問。疫情緩和以前，我是沒辦法回國的。你幹嘛問這個？

B: 這個嘛，春節快到了，我想跟我家人說，今年春節我太忙了，沒辦法回家過年。

A: 我想你爸一定可以理解。你回家就要跑那麼遠，而且路上要跟好多人一起擠。可是如果不陪你爸，他一定會很失望。

B: 你們國家的人是怎麼過節的？大家都要跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？你今年如果不能回去，你家人會想念你嗎？

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: