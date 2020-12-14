A: I can’t believe we’re already halfway through December! Time seems to pass more quickly the older I get.
B: Will you be spending Christmas with your family this year?
A: You know I won’t! I can’t go home until the pandemic eases up. Why do you ask?
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: Well, Lunar New Year is approaching. I’m thinking of telling my family that I will be too busy to spend time with them this year.
A: I’m sure your father will understand. You have to go so far and there are always so many people traveling at the same time. He will be disappointed if you’re not there with him, though.
B: What’s it like in your country? Are people expected to spend Christmas with the family? Will your family miss you if you can’t make it back this year?
A: 真不敢相信十二月已經過了一半了！年紀越大，時間好像就過得越快。
B: 你今年會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？
A: 你是明知故問。疫情緩和以前，我是沒辦法回國的。你幹嘛問這個？
B: 這個嘛，春節快到了，我想跟我家人說，今年春節我太忙了，沒辦法回家過年。
A: 我想你爸一定可以理解。你回家就要跑那麼遠，而且路上要跟好多人一起擠。可是如果不陪你爸，他一定會很失望。
B: 你們國家的人是怎麼過節的？大家都要跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？你今年如果不能回去，你家人會想念你嗎？
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is prevalent in fall and winter. People may wonder how one can tell the difference between influenza and a cold. Influenza is an acute respiratory tract disease caused by influenzaviruses, whose main routes of infection are via airborne droplets and contact. The difference between the flu and what we generally call a cold is that ordinary colds can be caused by many kinds of virus, some of the common ones being rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenoviruses. Influenzaviruses are classified into types A to D, of which only types A and B can cause
If you were to choose the most predominant word for this year, which word would it be? Early this month, the authoritative Merriam-Webster Dictionary announced “pandemic” as its word of the year. According to AP, when the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, searches for the word “pandemic” on the site spiked. Dictionary.com has also named “pandemic” its word of the year. The word is defined by the Web site as a disease “prevalent throughout an entire country, continent, or the whole world; epidemic over a large area.” In mid-November, Collins Dictionary picked “lockdown” as its
I think my own traveling days are behind me (2/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（二） A: I’ve been thinking about what you said about how it wasn’t always that easy to travel overseas. B: As a boy, my father went to boarding school in what was then Rhodesia. He told me it took him many flights over four days to make the journey. He would dread the thought of making that trip. A: When my parents visited me in Japan, it was the first time they’d been out of the country. They had to apply for their first ever passport. They were already in their 60s. B: So your parents had never been on a
A: Anyway, she became disillusioned with cooking. B: So what happened when they got to Japan? Did your mother run around trying out all the unfamiliar food, like a kid in a candy store? Did your father almost starve, refusing to eat anything that wasn’t British food? A: Quite the opposite, in fact. One day, I took them to a fancy kaiseki restaurant. B: That must have been expensive. Kaiseki restaurants are where they serve traditional multi-course meals, with wonderful surroundings, meticulously prepared dishes and attentive service, aren’t they? A: Spot on. And dad was having the time of his life, trying