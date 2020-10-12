2020 Nobel Prize announces its winners 諾貝爾獎揭曉

The 2020 Nobel Prize season began on Monday last week as committees in Sweden and Norway name laureates in six prizes.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Harvey Alter of the US, Michael Houghton of the UK and Charles Rice of the US for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus. The Nobel committee said the three scientists had “made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives.”

Briton Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US received the Nobel Prize in Physics for their discoveries that have improved our understanding of the universe, including work on black holes.

A woman opens the door of the Alfred Nobel Museum at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Sweden on Oct. 5, 2017. 一名女子打開諾貝爾博物館的門。二○一七年十月五日攝於瑞典斯德哥爾摩之瑞典學院。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer Doudna received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on the development of CRISPR-Cas9 genetic scissors, a method for genome editing. This is the first time any Nobel science prize has gone to an all-female team. Charpentier and Doudna were also winners of the 2016 Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science.

The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the UN World Food Program for its “key role in multilateral cooperation on making food security an instrument of peace.”

Finally, the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Science will be announced today at 17:45 Taiwan time.

(Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

二○二○年諾貝爾獎於市上週一起陸續揭曉，共有六個獎項，由瑞典與挪威的諾貝爾獎委員會頒發。

美國的哈維‧阿爾特、英國的麥可‧霍頓及美國的查爾斯‧萊斯，以其對C型肝炎病毒之發現而共同獲得諾貝爾生醫獎。諾貝爾委員會表示，三位科學家「以血液檢測與新藥拯救了數百萬人的生命」。

諾貝爾物理學獎得主為英國的羅傑‧彭羅斯、德國的萊因哈德‧根策爾與美國的安德里婭‧吉茲，因其發現增進了對宇宙的了解，包括對黑洞的研究。

法國的艾曼紐‧夏彭提耶與美國的珍妮佛‧道娜，以其對基因組編輯方法CRISPR-Cas9基因剪刀之開發，而獲得諾貝爾化學獎。這是諾貝爾科學獎項首次頒給皆為女性的組合。夏彭提耶及道娜二○一六年亦曾獲得唐獎生技醫藥獎。

諾貝爾文學獎由美國詩人露易絲‧葛綠珂獲得，「因她無庸置疑的詩意之聲，以樸素的美感讓個人的存在成為普遍的共鳴」。

諾貝爾和平獎頒給了聯合國「世界糧食計畫署」，因該組織「在促進多邊合作上扮演了重要角色，防止世界利用飢餓作為戰爭武器，並促進糧食安全」。

最後揭曉的經濟學獎，將於今日台灣時間十七時四十五分公布得主。

（台北時報林俐凱）