SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s go for a spin in my new set of wheels (3/5) 坐我的新車去兜風吧（三）

A: Whoa, we’re only staying for three nights. What are you doing bringing all that luggage?

B: Well, I wasn’t sure what the weather would be like, so I packed for all eventualities. I can put one bag in the trunk and the other on the back seat.

A: No can do: the trunk in a Mini is minuscule. The toolkit and the spare tire take up most of the space. You’ll just have to sling one bag on the back seat and keep the other between your feet in the front.

A cross section of a Mini, showing the car’s internal layout, on display at the Science Museum in London, UK in an undated photograph. 一輛迷你汽車的橫斷面展示於國倫敦科學博物館，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: OK, no problem.

A: 哇哦，我們只要過三個晚上，你打包那麼多行李做什麼啦？

B: 哦，我不太確定天氣會變得怎麼樣，所以為各種狀況做了準備。我可以把一包行李放在後車廂，另一包放在後座。

A: 不行，迷你車的後車廂超迷你，工具箱和備胎佔了絕大部分空間，你只能把一包行李丟到後座，另一個放在你前座腳中間。

B: 好哦，沒問題。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

