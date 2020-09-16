A: Whoa, we’re only staying for three nights. What are you doing bringing all that luggage?
B: Well, I wasn’t sure what the weather would be like, so I packed for all eventualities. I can put one bag in the trunk and the other on the back seat.
A: No can do: the trunk in a Mini is minuscule. The toolkit and the spare tire take up most of the space. You’ll just have to sling one bag on the back seat and keep the other between your feet in the front.
B: OK, no problem.
A: 哇哦，我們只要過三個晚上，你打包那麼多行李做什麼啦？
B: 哦，我不太確定天氣會變得怎麼樣，所以為各種狀況做了準備。我可以把一包行李放在後車廂，另一包放在後座。
A: 不行，迷你車的後車廂超迷你，工具箱和備胎佔了絕大部分空間，你只能把一包行李丟到後座，另一個放在你前座腳中間。
B: 好哦，沒問題。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
“trunk”
Definition: The space at the back of a car for carrying luggage and storing other items.
American English: trunk
British English: boot
A: My favorite calligraphy style is probably cursive script: I like its flowing form. Which is your favorite style? B: I like cursive script too. You should check out works by contemporary Chinese calligrapher Ouyang Zhongshi. His cursive script calligraphy is really stunning. A: Thanks for the tip. I followed your advice and purchased a calligraphy brush and a practice cloth yesterday. I’m going to knuckle down for a long practice session this afternoon. B: Good luck! A: 我最喜歡的書法風格大概是「草書」，我喜歡那自由流動的形式。你最喜歡哪一種風格？ B: 我也喜歡「草書」。你應該去看看當代中國書法家歐陽中石的作品，他的草書書法真的很讓人驚艷。 A: 謝謝你的提議。我昨天聽你的建議去買了一支毛筆和水寫練習布。今天下午要用一段長時間來認真練習。 B: 加油！ （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A: I think I’ve got the basic calligraphy strokes down pat, but I’m still finding it hard to get the proportions right. My characters all seem kind of wonky and just, well, ugly! I feel like throwing in the towel. B: Don’t stress out about it too much. To create good art, you need to be in a relaxed frame of mind. Just keep practicing and you may find that what you originally thought was a deficiency actually develops into your own unique style. A: Alright, I’ll keep hammering away. B: That’s the spirit! A: 我覺得我對基本書法筆觸已經瞭若指掌了，不過要讓字體比例正確還真不容易。我的字看起來都有點搖搖晃晃，而且有一點，嗯，醜！我想放棄了。 B: 不要給自己太大壓力。要創造出好的藝術作品，你需要處於放鬆的心境。只要持續練習，你也許會發現原本以為的缺點，最後發展成自己獨特的風格。 A: