Veteran singer Tarcy Su staged a show at the Taipei Music Center on Saturday last week, becoming the first to hold a large solo concert at the venue since it opened in Taipei’s Nangang District on Aug. 27. After releasing her first album for 13 years in March, Su finally held the first paid concert in her music career spanning three decades since 1990.
To celebrate the grand opening of the new multipurpose center, singer-songwriter Kay Huang, the center’s chairwoman, also launched an inaugural concert featuring various artists on Sept. 5. The lineup included Golden Melody Award-winning singer LaLa Hsu, singer Waa Wei and band Sodagreen, which performed under a temporary stage name “Oaeen” due to a contract dispute with its former label.
The Taipei Music Center, which cost NT$6 billion (about US$204.8 million) to build, is divided into three parts: the 6,000-capacity Performance Hall, the Pop Music Culture Hall and the Industrial Hall. It is part of the government’s efforts to boost Taiwan’s status as a hub in the Mando-pop world.
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
資深歌手蘇慧倫於上周六，在位於南港區的台北流行音樂中心(北流)開唱，成為該中心自八月二十七日開幕以來，首位舉辦大型個人演唱會的藝人。她在睽違十三年後於三月推出新專輯，一九九○年出道至今三十年，這次終於首度舉辦售票演唱會。
為慶祝這座全新的多功能中心盛大開幕，身兼北流董事長的創作歌手黃韻玲稍早在九月五日，亦邀請多位藝人參與開幕演唱會。演出陣容包括金曲歌后徐佳瑩、歌手魏如萱，以及和前東家鬧出合約糾紛，而暫時化名為「魚丁糸」演出的天團蘇打綠。
北流中心造價高達六十億台幣(約兩億多美元)，分為三大場館︰包括可容納約六千人的表演廳、一座流行音樂文化館和產業區。政府希望透過該中心，能提升台灣在華語流行音樂世界的中心地位。
(台北時報張聖恩)
1. paid concert phr. 售票演唱會 (shou4 piao4 yan3 chang4 hui4)
2. stage name phr. 藝名 (yi4 ming2)
3. capacity n. 容量 (rong2 liang4)
4. hub n. 中心、樞紐 (zhong1 xin1, shu1 niu3)
5. Mando-pop / n. 華語流行音樂 (hua2 yu3 liu2 xing2 yin1 yue4)
A: My favorite calligraphy style is probably cursive script: I like its flowing form. Which is your favorite style? B: I like cursive script too. You should check out works by contemporary Chinese calligrapher Ouyang Zhongshi. His cursive script calligraphy is really stunning. A: Thanks for the tip. I followed your advice and purchased a calligraphy brush and a practice cloth yesterday. I’m going to knuckle down for a long practice session this afternoon. B: Good luck! A: 我最喜歡的書法風格大概是「草書」，我喜歡那自由流動的形式。你最喜歡哪一種風格？ B: 我也喜歡「草書」。你應該去看看當代中國書法家歐陽中石的作品，他的草書書法真的很讓人驚艷。 A: 謝謝你的提議。我昨天聽你的建議去買了一支毛筆和水寫練習布。今天下午要用一段長時間來認真練習。 B: 加油！ （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
