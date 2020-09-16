Tarcy Su becomes first to rock Taipei Music Center 「北流」盛大開幕 蘇慧倫復出搶先開唱

Veteran singer Tarcy Su staged a show at the Taipei Music Center on Saturday last week, becoming the first to hold a large solo concert at the venue since it opened in Taipei’s Nangang District on Aug. 27. After releasing her first album for 13 years in March, Su finally held the first paid concert in her music career spanning three decades since 1990.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new multipurpose center, singer-songwriter Kay Huang, the center’s chairwoman, also launched an inaugural concert featuring various artists on Sept. 5. The lineup included Golden Melody Award-winning singer LaLa Hsu, singer Waa Wei and band Sodagreen, which performed under a temporary stage name “Oaeen” due to a contract dispute with its former label.

The Taipei Music Center, which cost NT$6 billion (about US$204.8 million) to build, is divided into three parts: the 6,000-capacity Performance Hall, the Pop Music Culture Hall and the Industrial Hall. It is part of the government’s efforts to boost Taiwan’s status as a hub in the Mando-pop world.

Singer Tarcy Su, left, and Taipei Music Center chairwoman Kay Huang attend a promotional event at the center in an undated photograph. 歌手蘇慧倫(左)、台北流行音樂中心董事長黃韻玲在該中心合照，拍攝日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of B’in Music 照片︰相信音樂提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

資深歌手蘇慧倫於上周六，在位於南港區的台北流行音樂中心(北流)開唱，成為該中心自八月二十七日開幕以來，首位舉辦大型個人演唱會的藝人。她在睽違十三年後於三月推出新專輯，一九九○年出道至今三十年，這次終於首度舉辦售票演唱會。

為慶祝這座全新的多功能中心盛大開幕，身兼北流董事長的創作歌手黃韻玲稍早在九月五日，亦邀請多位藝人參與開幕演唱會。演出陣容包括金曲歌后徐佳瑩、歌手魏如萱，以及和前東家鬧出合約糾紛，而暫時化名為「魚丁糸」演出的天團蘇打綠。

北流中心造價高達六十億台幣(約兩億多美元)，分為三大場館︰包括可容納約六千人的表演廳、一座流行音樂文化館和產業區。政府希望透過該中心，能提升台灣在華語流行音樂世界的中心地位。

(台北時報張聖恩)