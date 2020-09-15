A: How about we organize a road trip to test out my new set of wheels?
B: Alright. Any thoughts on where to go?
A: I’m thinking of driving along the east coast and staying in Taitung for a long weekend. What do you think?
Photo courtesy of Directorate General of Highways via CNA 照片：公路總局提供／中央社
B: That’s a great idea — but does your vintage car have air conditioning?
A: I’m afraid not, but at least the weather is starting to cool down now. How about this Saturday?
B: Sure. Let’s do it!
A: 我們來規劃一趟公路旅行，試試我的新車，你覺得如何？
B: 好啊。你有想到去哪裡嗎？
A: 我打算沿著東海岸開，然後週末連假待在台東。你覺得呢？
B: 那真是太棒了──不過，你的經典車有空調嗎？
A: 恐怕沒有哦，反正天氣開始變涼了。星期六出發怎麼樣？
B: 當然。就這麼做吧！
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“set of wheels”
Definition: A colloquial way to refer to a car, motorbike, scooter, bicycle or anything with more than one wheel.
Example: “That’s a nice set of wheels.”
A: My favorite calligraphy style is probably cursive script: I like its flowing form. Which is your favorite style? B: I like cursive script too. You should check out works by contemporary Chinese calligrapher Ouyang Zhongshi. His cursive script calligraphy is really stunning. A: Thanks for the tip. I followed your advice and purchased a calligraphy brush and a practice cloth yesterday. I’m going to knuckle down for a long practice session this afternoon. B: Good luck! A: 我最喜歡的書法風格大概是「草書」，我喜歡那自由流動的形式。你最喜歡哪一種風格？ B: 我也喜歡「草書」。你應該去看看當代中國書法家歐陽中石的作品，他的草書書法真的很讓人驚艷。 A: 謝謝你的提議。我昨天聽你的建議去買了一支毛筆和水寫練習布。今天下午要用一段長時間來認真練習。 B: 加油！ （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
South Korean supergroup BTS made history again last week when its first all-English song “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart. BTS is the first Korean act to achieve this, smashing the record set by Psy, whose hit “Gangnam Style” reached No. 2 in 2012. The group also boasts a total of four No. 1 albums on Billboard. Asked if BTS felt like they have begun to earn more respect from the US, the group’s leader RM told AP: “We definitely feel that!” The group just won the Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group and Best Choreography awards
The practice of shenzhu (divine pig) “fattened pig” contests today play only a small role in Taiwan’s folk religion, but they are still held within a minority of temples. On Aug. 27, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Rosalia Wu held a news conference advocating for the shenzhu sacred pigs, objecting to the longstanding allowances given to breeders, and calling for strict enforcement of fines against the practice. Environment & Animal Society of Taiwan (EAST) researcher Tsun Fang-chu said private breeders keep the animals in cages and force-feed them to fatten them up, and over the long term this increase in weight means
A: I think I’ve got the basic calligraphy strokes down pat, but I’m still finding it hard to get the proportions right. My characters all seem kind of wonky and just, well, ugly! I feel like throwing in the towel. B: Don’t stress out about it too much. To create good art, you need to be in a relaxed frame of mind. Just keep practicing and you may find that what you originally thought was a deficiency actually develops into your own unique style. A: Alright, I’ll keep hammering away. B: That’s the spirit! A: 我覺得我對基本書法筆觸已經瞭若指掌了，不過要讓字體比例正確還真不容易。我的字看起來都有點搖搖晃晃，而且有一點，嗯，醜！我想放棄了。 B: 不要給自己太大壓力。要創造出好的藝術作品，你需要處於放鬆的心境。只要持續練習，你也許會發現原本以為的缺點，最後發展成自己獨特的風格。 A: