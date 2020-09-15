SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s go for a spin in my new set of wheels (2/5) 坐我的新車去兜風吧（二）

A: How about we organize a road trip to test out my new set of wheels?

B: Alright. Any thoughts on where to go?

A: I’m thinking of driving along the east coast and staying in Taitung for a long weekend. What do you think?

A section of road along the Taitung coastline. Undated photograph. 台東海岸線某個路段，照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Directorate General of Highways via CNA 照片：公路總局提供／中央社

B: That’s a great idea — but does your vintage car have air conditioning?

A: I’m afraid not, but at least the weather is starting to cool down now. How about this Saturday?

B: Sure. Let’s do it!

A: 我們來規劃一趟公路旅行，試試我的新車，你覺得如何？

B: 好啊。你有想到去哪裡嗎？

A: 我打算沿著東海岸開，然後週末連假待在台東。你覺得呢？

B: 那真是太棒了──不過，你的經典車有空調嗎？

A: 恐怕沒有哦，反正天氣開始變涼了。星期六出發怎麼樣？

B: 當然。就這麼做吧！

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

