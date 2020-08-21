SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

A day out at the zoo 去動物園玩

A: The lions look really scary! That one’s staring right at me. Do you think it’s hungry?

B: Don’t worry. There’s a thick glass screen between it and us. Besides, animals in captivity must become tame after a while and lose their hunting instincts.

A: Hmm, I’m not so sure about that. Killing prey is hard-wired into their brains. If I accidentally fell into the enclosure, I’m sure I’d be torn limb from limb in a matter of seconds. After all, you occasionally read news stories about accidents between humans and big cats in zoos.

Two African lions are pictured at Taipei Zoo in an undated photograph. 兩隻非洲獅攝於台北市立動物園，照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

B: Actually, you may be right. Only last month, a zookeeper in Switzerland was mauled to death by a Siberian tiger.

A: Argh, I’m getting the goosebumps. Let’s move on to the monkeys.

A: 獅子看起來真的很可怕！牠正在盯著我看。你覺得牠是不是肚子餓了？

B: 別擔心，我們跟獅子之間隔著一片厚玻璃。而且，被豢養的動物一段時間後一定會變溫馴，並且失去牠們的狩獵本能。

A: 嗯，我不太確定哦。把獵物殺死的本能深植於牠們腦中。如果我不小心掉進欄舍裡，我很確定我會在幾秒鐘之內被大卸八塊。畢竟，你偶爾還是會讀到人類跟這些大型貓科動物在動物園裡發生的意外。

B: 事實上，你或許是對的。上個月才有一個瑞士的動物園人員被西伯利亞虎活活咬死。

A: 啊，我全身起雞皮疙瘩了。我們還是去猴子區吧。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

