A: The lions look really scary! That one’s staring right at me. Do you think it’s hungry?
B: Don’t worry. There’s a thick glass screen between it and us. Besides, animals in captivity must become tame after a while and lose their hunting instincts.
A: Hmm, I’m not so sure about that. Killing prey is hard-wired into their brains. If I accidentally fell into the enclosure, I’m sure I’d be torn limb from limb in a matter of seconds. After all, you occasionally read news stories about accidents between humans and big cats in zoos.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供
B: Actually, you may be right. Only last month, a zookeeper in Switzerland was mauled to death by a Siberian tiger.
A: Argh, I’m getting the goosebumps. Let’s move on to the monkeys.
A: 獅子看起來真的很可怕！牠正在盯著我看。你覺得牠是不是肚子餓了？
B: 別擔心，我們跟獅子之間隔著一片厚玻璃。而且，被豢養的動物一段時間後一定會變溫馴，並且失去牠們的狩獵本能。
A: 嗯，我不太確定哦。把獵物殺死的本能深植於牠們腦中。如果我不小心掉進欄舍裡，我很確定我會在幾秒鐘之內被大卸八塊。畢竟，你偶爾還是會讀到人類跟這些大型貓科動物在動物園裡發生的意外。
B: 事實上，你或許是對的。上個月才有一個瑞士的動物園人員被西伯利亞虎活活咬死。
A: 啊，我全身起雞皮疙瘩了。我們還是去猴子區吧。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
“Killing prey is hard-wired into their brains.”
“Hard-wired” describes thought or behavior that is automatic due to genetics or learned beavior.
